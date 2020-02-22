Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-9; Sheffield United 10-7-9
What to Know
Sheffield United took care of business against Brighton & Hove Albion on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Bramall Lane. Sheffield will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. The Blades have kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Brighton should be prepared for a fight.
Sheffield slipped by Bournemouth 2-1 last week.
Speaking of close games: Brighton and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Sheffield got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Brighton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Two motions in USWNT fight filed
The USWNT is asking the judge for a pretrial decision ruling in their favor
-
Barca vs. Eibar preview
Barcelona is looking to make the jump to first place in La Liga standings with a win over Eibar
-
Guardiola plans to stay at Man City
'If they don't sack me, I will stay here 100 percent,' Guardiola said Wednesday
-
Man City CEO: Allegations are false
City's short-term future hangs in the balance
-
Messi speaks on social media controversy
The Argentinian spoke about the recent scandal with his club publicly for the first time Wednesday
-
RB Leipzig edges Spurs in first leg
Tottenham didn't have its star strikers and it showed
-
UCL: Atalanta powers past Valencia
Atalanta, playing in UCL for the first time, scored four goals in Wednesday's first leg