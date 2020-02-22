Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-9; Sheffield United 10-7-9

What to Know

Sheffield United took care of business against Brighton & Hove Albion on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Bramall Lane. Sheffield will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. The Blades have kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Brighton should be prepared for a fight.

Sheffield slipped by Bournemouth 2-1 last week.

Speaking of close games: Brighton and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Sheffield got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Brighton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.