Chelsea travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday with the European places within reach after their midweek win away at Tottenham Hotspur. Thomas Tuchel's men have won two of the German's three league matches in charge and are yet to concede a goal with three scored. The home side are also in improving form with three wins from their last five top-flight outings as they attempt survival against the odds.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 7 | 2:15 p.m. ET Location: Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England

Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England TV: NBC Sports

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Blades +600; Draw +320; Chelsea -200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Blades: It took until mid-January, but Chris Wilder's men finally got their first Premier League win of the season against Newcastle United and swiftly followed that up with two more victories over Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion to close the gap at the bottom of the table. Although they are now within touching distance of their relegation rivals, the three are cut adrift and they will need to maintain their current rhythm to stand any chance of reeling in Burnley or Newcastle.

Chelsea: Things are going well for Tuchel so far with two wins from three and a tight defense to move the Blues immediately towards the continental qualification berths. The former Paris Saint-Germain boss still needs to get his star-studded attack firing but this is already a solid base to work from and the Blades and Magpies are two ideal opponents for that. Chelsea scored an important win away at Spurs earlier in the week and are approaching a tough run of games with Southampton, United and Everton on the horizon.

Prediction

Tuchel's men to continue on their roll by grinding out three more points against tough hosts. Pick: Blades 1-2 Chelsea.

