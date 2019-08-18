Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday

Crystal Palace will challenge Sheffield United on the road at 9 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at Bramall Lane.

Last Saturday, Crystal Palace took on Everton for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Neither Crystal Palace nor Everton could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.

Sheffield United played to a draw, too, finishing 1-1 against Bournemouth.

The ties started off Crystal Palace's record at 0-0-1 and Sheffield United's at 0-0-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

