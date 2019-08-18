Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Crystal Palace will challenge Sheffield United on the road at 9 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at Bramall Lane.
Last Saturday, Crystal Palace took on Everton for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Neither Crystal Palace nor Everton could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
Sheffield United played to a draw, too, finishing 1-1 against Bournemouth.
The ties started off Crystal Palace's record at 0-0-1 and Sheffield United's at 0-0-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
