Sheffield United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday without manager Paul Heckingbottom, who was dismissed on Tuesday. The Blades were blown away by Burnley over the weekend so it is not surprising that he is no longer in charge given the severity of losing in such a manner to relegation rivals. Jurgen Klopp's side left it late but fought back to beat Fulham 4-3 at Anfield to go second in the table ahead of a week where title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City both face fourth placed Aston Villa.

Sheffield United are in disarray and now prop up the EPL table behind the same Clarets side which thumped them over the weekend at Turf Moor. Although it is only four points to potential safety, Chris Wilder is expected to return to Bramall Lane to replace Heckingbottom and lead a survival charge. As for the Reds, beat the Blades and Crystal Palace this week and they could top the Premier League by the end of this week. That is easier said than done, though, as both Sheffield United and the Eagles are in desperate need of points.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England

Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Sheffield United +1200; Draw: +650; Liverpool -650

Team news

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie is suspended while George Baldock is unlikely to be fit and could join Chris Basham, Tom Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison and former Liverpool man Rhian Brewster in missing out injured. Baldock's probable absence means that Jayden Bogle should come into the XI with James McAtee most likely to fill in for McBurnie.

Potential Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Larouci; Hamer, McAtee; Archer.

Liverpool: Joel Matip is likely to be out for a while and joins Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic in the treatment room. Ibrahima Konate should be fit and ready to go while Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo will also hope to start here.

Potential Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Prediction

Liverpool should be able to see off Sheffield United relatively easily with the Reds' momentum too strong for the blunted Blades who will seek an immediate turnaround in form without Heckingbottom. Pick: Sheffield United 0, Liverpool 2.