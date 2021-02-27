Both teams come into this with four losses from their last five Premier League matches so there will be no shortage of motivation for points at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Time is running out for Sheffield United to make up the 14-point gap between themselves and safety while Liverpool are also massively adrift with nine points between them and Manchester United in second and a whopping 19 between Jurgen Klopp's men and leaders Manchester City.

A win for the Blades will help them as they try to move off the bottom of the table and three points for the Reds will give them a chance of moving back into the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Chris Wilder's men will likely make it another full-blooded affair, so expect a committed display from both sides despite their obvious form issues.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28 | Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Blades +650; Draw +375; Liverpool -250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Blades: One win and four losses from five is not enough to survive in the Premier League and this is the first of a run of three home games that could provide some much-needed points, especially against a flagging Aston Villa. And while Southampton could possibly garner a point or more at the end of the run, anything against Liverpool would be a bonus. Although, Wilder's men did manage to win away at Manchester United, so they do have it in them to pull off unexpected results.

Liverpool: Four defeats from five in the Premier League is unheard of in recent years at Anfield so Liverpool will be looking to turn that around despite the fact that the title is almost certainly now out of reach for them.

Klopp's side have been committing uncharacteristic mistakes of late, but the 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League will have done their confidence some good -- even if it was followed by a loss at home to Everton.

Pride will be hurt, so expect a reaction here.

Prediction

Liverpool to ride out spells of pressure from the hosts and emerge with all three points. Pick: Blades 1-2 Liverpool.