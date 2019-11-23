Sheffield United vs. Manchester United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, preview, news

The lone game on Sunday in the Premier League sees Manchester United go to Sheffield United on Matchday 13 with plenty on the line. Sheffield has been one of the surprises of the season, entering the weekend in fifth place with a 4-5-3 record and the league's second-best defense with only nine goals conceded in three games. The club can pretty much be halfway to safety with three points here as it would lift them to 20 on the season and keep them in the top six. United, meanwhile is 4-4-4 and started the weekend in seventh place, winning two of its last three in the league. The winner will finish the weekend in the top six.

Here's what to know about the game:

Man. United vs. Sheffield United

Date : Sunday, Nov. 24

: Sunday, Nov. 24 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Bramall Lane

: Bramall Lane TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Man. United: United has won two of three, but these are the games where they need to step up. On the road against a team that is rising, United has to limit its mistakes in attack and create a couple golden opportunities, because Sheffield doesn't give up anything easy.



Sheffield United: Sheffield is unbeaten in its last five games. They've won two and drawn three entering this game on a fine run of form. This isn't a team that attacks all that well, but their superb defending gives them a chance in every match, allowing under a goal per game.

Man. United vs. Sheffield prediction

United has one of those games where nothing seems to work until late as they settle for a draw.

Pick: Sheffield United 1, Man. United 1