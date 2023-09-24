The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Newcastle United 2-0-3, Sheffield United 0-1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: USA Network

What to Know

Sheffield United will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Newcastle United at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Sheffield United's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Sheffield United is still winless after their match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Sheffield United fell just short of Tottenham Hotspur by a score of 2-1. Unfortunately, the result was nothing new for Sheffield United as the team has yet to pick up a win this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United faced off against Brentford for the first time this season, and the Magpies walked away the winners. Newcastle United narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Brentford 1-0. Callum Wilson scored the team's lone goal at minute 64.

Sheffield United have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Sheffield United's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 70.5% over those games). Newcastle United's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-0-3.

Sheffield United couldn't quite finish off Newcastle United in their previous matchup back in May of 2021 and fell 1-0. Will Sheffield United have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Newcastle United is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -221 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Sheffield United.