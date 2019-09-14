Sheffield United vs. Southampton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Sheffield United 1-1-2; Southampton 1-2-1
What to Know
Sheffield United has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Southampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Since the Blades' past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Two weeks ago, Sheffield and Chelsea tied, good for one point each. Southampton went toe to toe against Manchester United and left on equal footing. Southampton played to a draw, too, finishing against Man United.
The ties rounded out Sheffield United's record to 1-1-2 and Southampton's to 1-2-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
