After losing on Matchday 1 to Real Sociedad, this could turn into a must-win for Manchester United in a tough away trip to Moldova to Sheriff. The Moldovian side began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Omina while United are coming off of unexpected rest due to Premier League postponements following the Queen's passing. The extra time in training will be important for Erik ten Hag as the team needs to up their fitness levels and work on integrating newcomer Antony. Things were looking up for the Red Devils but a club can spiral into crisis territory quickly with a few losses, so things could change quickly without picking up a win versus Sheriff.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Sep. 15 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Sep. 15 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Sheriff Stadium -- Tiraspol, Moldova

: Sheriff Stadium -- Tiraspol, Moldova TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Sheriff +1000; Draw +440; United -370 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sheriff: Outside of keeper Dumitriu Celeadnic, there are no additional doubts for Sheriff in the match. The team will hope that Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed will bring his form from the opening match against Omnia to the match after scoring and assisting in the opener.

Manchester United: Marcus Rashford didn't travel as he deals with a thigh injury which will likely see Cristiano Ronaldo get another start atop the line. Anthony Martial, Brandon Williams, and Facundo Pellistri are the long-term absentees for ten Hag, but outside of that, he'll have a full squad to play with. I'm expecting a pretty strong lineup in this one as the team needs a victory.

Prediction

It seems like an easy match on paper, but Sheriff are an experienced side from their Champions League participation last season. With more struggles from Ronaldo, United will find it hard to score. Pick: Sheriff 1, United 1