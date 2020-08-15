Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

In the span of just a couple of minutes, Manchester City went from being one touch away from knotting the game up at two goals a piece, to being down 3-1. It was a combination of subverting expectations and maintaining tradition for the English club.

Things began with a horrendous miss by Raheem Sterling. Gabriel Jesus was able to beat the defenders around him and make his way into the box. To his right, unmarked, was Raheem Sterling. The pass was strong and true and landed right to Sterling who had an open shot at goal, but the finish sent the ball well off its mark.

It's difficult to imagine how things could have gotten much worse for City supporters after that horrendous miss, but luckily for them, their club helped them not have to use much imagination on that front. A counter down the pitch shortly afterwards led by recent substitute Jeff Reine-Adelaide got the ball to Houssem Aouar, who fired a shot from the left side of the box. It was hard shot that went directly towards Manchester City keeper Ederson, but he was not able to corral the ball cleanly. Recent goal scorer Moussa Dembele was quick to pounce on the rebound and put the ball into the back of the net to double his side's lead.

For all the praise that Manchester City get for their exciting style of play, it's nice to know that that excitement also applies to their style of losing as well.