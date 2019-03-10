Shocking video shows fan running onto field and attacking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish from behind

The Birmingham vs. Aston Villa match in England in the Championship on Sunday provided a shocking, disgusting moment that won't soon be forgotten and raised concerns about player safety.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was attacked from behind by a fan who ran onto the pitch and sucker punched the talented midfielder in the first half. The man, who used his right arm to hit Grealish in the face, was quickly apprehended by security but not before some Villa players got their hands on him. It's important to understand that Villa-Birmingham is a derby, a rivalry game that means more than any other the teams will play, and emotions are always high. And as a result, this took sadly took place. Take a look at the wild video:

The English Football League quickly released the following statement on the situation:

"The EFL condones the mindless actions of the individual who encroached on to the pitch at St. Andrews on Sunday afternoon. It's a situation no player should ever be faced with. In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behavior."

ITV reported later on Sunday that the man who struck Grealish had been arrested.

You hate to see such a scary moment. It raises questions about player safety and what other measures might need to be taken to protect players, but thankfully it wasn't worse. You can bet on that guy never being able to see another Birmingham home match for the rest of his life.