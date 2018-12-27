Sigi Schmid tributes are pouring in from soccer legends in the United States on social media
Schmid was one of the most successful coaches in U.S. soccer history
German-American soccer coach Sigi Schmid, winner of two MLS Cups and three NCAA Division I men's soccer titles, died at the age of 65 on Christmas Day. Schmid played an influential role in the rise of soccer in the United States, having dominated as a coach at UCLA before doing the same with the Los Angeles Galaxy. He finished his career as the all-time winningest coach in MLS history with 240 victories, 38 more than second-place Bruce Arena.
From 1980-99, he coached UCLA's men's team, he then and also served as an assistant on the 1994 U.S. men's national team when the United States hosted the World Cup. He also coached the Columbus Crew and the Seattle Sounders, in addition to two stints leading the United States U-20 team. Schmid won 26 playoff games, second on the MLS all-time list behind Arena. He led the Galaxy to MLS Cup in 2002 and then won it in 2008 with the Crew.
Sigi was passionate for the game, a tireless worker, and was loved by his players," Arena said. "His accomplishments at every level were truly remarkable and he will be missed."
Jurgen Klinsmann, former USMNT coach and fellow German, echoed Arena's sentiments (via the Los Angeles Times).
"He was an amazing family person and his love for soccer was endless," Klinsmann said. "He was like an encyclopedia. He formed soccer in this country like no one else over the last 30 years, at UCLA, in the college world, or by building the success and foundation of the Galaxy, the Columbus Crew and the Seattle Sounders. His brain was always going 200 mph.
"He was such a giver. Sigi leaves us far too early. People like him are very rare in this world: straight forward, giver, passionate, endlessly dedicated to his mission and to his family."
Having crossed paths with many of American soccer's most important players and coaches over the years, especially at the collegiate level, those folks took to Twitter to pay tribute to a man that helped shape the legacy and careers.
Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas was fond of his impact on the game:
U.S. Soccer pays tribute to one of theirs:
Tony Meola -- from opponent to friend, dating back over 30 years:
Legendary USMNT midfielder Tab Ramos labeled him a pioneer:
Former U.S. Soccer star John Harkes thought of him as more than simply a coach:
Jimmy Conrad dreamed of being coached by him:
For Jason Kreis, he was a mentor:
CBS Soccer analyst Thomas Rongen, 1999 MLS Cup champ as coach of D.C. United, always held him in the highest regard:
Schmid, aside from being a tactician and knowing how to get the most out of his players, also had massive success on the international stage. The last time an MLS club won the CONCACAF Champions League (formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions' Cup), he was the coach. He led the 2000 LA Galaxy to the title, beating Honduran club Olimpia in the final.
