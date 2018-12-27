Sigi Schmid tributes are pouring in from soccer legends in the United States on social media

German-American soccer coach Sigi Schmid, winner of two MLS Cups and three NCAA Division I men's soccer titles, died at the age of 65 on Christmas Day. Schmid played an influential role in the rise of soccer in the United States, having dominated as a coach at UCLA before doing the same with the Los Angeles Galaxy. He finished his career as the all-time winningest coach in MLS history with 240 victories, 38 more than second-place Bruce Arena.

From 1980-99, he coached UCLA's men's team, he then and also served as an assistant on the 1994 U.S. men's national team when the United States hosted the World Cup. He also coached the Columbus Crew and the Seattle Sounders, in addition to two stints leading the United States U-20 team. Schmid won 26 playoff games, second on the MLS all-time list behind Arena. He led the Galaxy to MLS Cup in 2002 and then won it in 2008 with the Crew.

Sigi was passionate for the game, a tireless worker, and was loved by his players," Arena said. "His accomplishments at every level were truly remarkable and he will be missed."

Jurgen Klinsmann, former USMNT coach and fellow German, echoed Arena's sentiments (via the Los Angeles Times).

"He was an amazing family person and his love for soccer was endless," Klinsmann said. "He was like an encyclopedia. He formed soccer in this country like no one else over the last 30 years, at UCLA, in the college world, or by building the success and foundation of the Galaxy, the Columbus Crew and the Seattle Sounders. His brain was always going 200 mph.

"He was such a giver. Sigi leaves us far too early. People like him are very rare in this world: straight forward, giver, passionate, endlessly dedicated to his mission and to his family."

Having crossed paths with many of American soccer's most important players and coaches over the years, especially at the collegiate level, those folks took to Twitter to pay tribute to a man that helped shape the legacy and careers.

Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas was fond of his impact on the game:

When I talk about our American soccer culture, it’s with the respect and recognition that it’s been built by people like Sigi Schmid. I, and so many others, benifitted from his work and influence. He helped change and grow the game and made it better at every level. #ThankYouSigi — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 27, 2018

U.S. Soccer pays tribute to one of theirs:

Thanks from all of U.S. Soccer to Sigi Schmid for a life spent positively impacting players, coaches and many others in our American soccer family. #RIPSigihttps://t.co/3ywZuFQ9hG pic.twitter.com/paWB2EKa1h — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) December 27, 2018

Tony Meola -- from opponent to friend, dating back over 30 years:

Terribly saddened to hear the news of Sigi Schmid passing. I met Sigi in ‘87 as an opposing coach. He later became my coach, then my colleague and then a mentor and most importantly my friend. Always had time and knowledge to share. Thank you Sigi for your friendship. -RIP — Tony Meola (@TMeola1) December 27, 2018

Legendary USMNT midfielder Tab Ramos labeled him a pioneer:

Saddened by the news of the passing of Sigi Schmid. Great Man. Great Coach. Pioneer. Mentor ...... Condolences to the Schmid family. RIP https://t.co/fI6SWTw7ym — Tab Ramos (@RamosTab) December 27, 2018

Former U.S. Soccer star John Harkes thought of him as more than simply a coach:

So saddened by the news. Sigi was more than a coach, he was a true teacher, a friend, and a mentor. He cared deeply for his family, soccer, and the many people in the game. My family’s thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP — John Harkes (@johnharkes6) December 27, 2018

Jimmy Conrad dreamed of being coached by him:

I remember going to watch UCLA games when I was a kid and dreaming of playing for them and for Sigi Schmid.



So when it actually happened and Sigi trusted me to do right by him on the field, it meant everything to me because I looked up to him so much.



I'm heartbroken.



RIP https://t.co/ilPncAoSb2 — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) December 27, 2018

For Jason Kreis, he was a mentor:

Sigi Schmid was an amazing coach, a terrific man, a mentor, a great example, and someone who would always lend an ear in a time of need. This is devastating news. You will be missed Herr Schmid! — Jason Kreis (@JasonKreis) December 26, 2018

CBS Soccer analyst Thomas Rongen, 1999 MLS Cup champ as coach of D.C. United, always held him in the highest regard:

Very sad, legend, mentor ,friend. R.I.P. Sigi — Thomas Rongen (@TRongen) December 27, 2018

Schmid, aside from being a tactician and knowing how to get the most out of his players, also had massive success on the international stage. The last time an MLS club won the CONCACAF Champions League (formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions' Cup), he was the coach. He led the 2000 LA Galaxy to the title, beating Honduran club Olimpia in the final.