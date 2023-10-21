Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest footballers in English history and a world champion and Ballon d'Or winner in 1966, has died at the age of 86. His family said he had "passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning."

One of the most widely admired sportsmen in the country, Charlton was the star player in the only England side to have won world football's greatest prize, memorably scoring two brilliant games in the semifinal against Portugal.

Those were two of 49 goals he scored for the Three Lions, a record that stood from 1962 until 2015. His status is perhaps even greater at Manchester United, where he captained the team that won the European Cup in 1968. Charlton was one of the survivors of the Munich air disaster of 1958, over the 15 years that followed he would cement his status in Old Trafford folklore with three First Division titles and an FA Cup to his name. After retiring he returned to Manchester United, where he served as a director from 1984 onwards.

A statement from the Charlton family read: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

At Manchester United he is immortalised with a stand bearing his name at Old Trafford while the statue of the Holy Trinity -- Charlton, George Best and Dennis Law -- is perhaps the most iconic spots outside the stadium. His former club said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

"A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup.

"Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

"The club's heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him."

In addition to his 53 years as England's record scorer -- he now sits behind Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane in the standings -- Charlton has the seventh most caps for the Three Lions with 106. His 758 games for United stood as a club record until 2008, when he was overtaken by Ryan Giggs, while only Rooney has bettered his scoring mark at one of the most successful clubs in European history.

After Charlton's death, Sir Geoff Hurst is now the last living member of the World Cup winning 1966 England squad. "Very sad news today one of the true greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away," Hurst posted on social media. "We will never forget him nor will all of football. A great colleague and friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone. Condolences to his family and friends."

The English Football Association have confirmed that a full tribute will be paid to Charlton on November 17 when Gareth Southgate's side play Malta. The England manager said: "One of our most iconic players, Sir Bobby Charlton's impact on our only World Cup triumph is there for all to see. The privilege of meeting him on several occasions allowed me to understand his personal pride and emotion in having represented England and simply confirmed in my mind his standing as one of the Gentlemen of the game.

"The world of football will unite in its sadness at losing an undisputed legend."

It speaks to the admiration for him across the game that the outpouring of support for his family was universal and immediate. The Premier League said they were "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby's family and friends, and to all at Manchester United."