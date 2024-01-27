It's a historic Saturday as non-league club Maidstone United sent ripples throughout the soccer world by defeating Ipswich Town 2-1 in the FA Cup. A full 98 places separate the two clubs in the English soccer pyramid as Ipswich are currently second in the Championship which would earn an automatic berth to the Premier League, while Maidstone sit in England's sixth tier. But a first half goal from Lamar Reynolds changed the tide of the match as Ipswich spent much of the half raining down shots on the Maidstone keeper.

The Stones could've crumpled after Jeremy Sarmiento brought things level early in the second half for Ipswich, but Same Corne got the eventual winner as Reynolds went from scorer to provider to set up the goal. The two goals were Maidstone's only two shots of the match. Supported by 4,000 traveling fans at Portman Road Stadium, Maidstone were able to withstand 38 shots from the Tractor Boys while taking advantage of their only opportunities.

It has been a dream run for Maidstone who already have plans to lay a new pitch with some of the money from this FA Cup run, but it's one that won't be coming to an end yet as they'll now march into the round of 16 following this victory with the opportunity to face a Premier League side. Already having defeated Ipswich, Stevenage, Barrow, and Chesham United, the growing level of quality in opposition isn't slowing the Stones down.

Led by former Wolverhampton midfielder George Elokobi, the lowest ranked side remaining in the FA Cup will continue their run while also sitting fifth in the National League South, which would see them in a playoff place for promotion to the National League. In 1992 Maidstone temporarily ceased to exist as debts rose but new owners took over a youth side Maidstone Invicta to revive the club from the bottom of the pyramid. They regained senior status in 2001 and now, 23 years later, they're rubbing shoulders with the best clubs in the world in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

1977-78: The last time a club from outside the top five tiers made the FA Cup fifth round

Maidstone ends a drought that has held in the competition since the Blyth Spartans last accomplished this feat before the Premier League as we know it existed. It's quite a feat for the Stones and they'll find out their fifth round opposition on Sunday, Jan. 28 before Norwich City and Liverpool kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

One: Goal scored for Maidstone by Lamar Reynolds

The 28-year-old forward has featured in 19 league matches for the Stones but he couldn't have picked a better time to score his first goal for the club. It was a lob over Ipswich keeper Christian Walton that felt like it stayed in the air forever to close out the first half. It was a goal that restored belief in the club that they eventually rode to a historic victory.

12: Saves by Lucas

There's standing on your head and there's what Madestone's Brazillian keeper did on Saturday. Facing 13 shots on goal, he was able to save 12 of them for an astonishing 92.3 save percentage. The busiest man on the pitch, Lucas also faced 33 crosses in the match as Ipswich kept the ball in the attacking third with regularity. Four of those saves came after the 90th minute as the Stones were strong under pressure as Ipswich searched for an equalizer.

2nd: Place for the Tractor Boys in the Championship

If the season ended today, Ipswich would be in the Premier League, but no amount of shots would see them continue their FA Cup run. With the grind of the Championship to get back to, Ipswich will be happy to avoid a replay, but ending up on the wrong side of a historic "cupset" isn't what they would've anticipated on Saturday.

3.76: xG for Ipswich

The ball just wouldn't go in the back of the net as Nathan Broadhead led the way with an xG of 1.10 from six shots during the match. Broadhead, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Jack Taylor all took six or more shots but there was only one goal between the trio, which wasn't enough to lead Ipswich to victory.