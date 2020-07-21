Watch Now: Pick To Win Challenge Cup ( 1:27 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup continues on Wednesday as the six-seeded Chicago Red Stars will take on seven-seeded Sky Blue FC. Chicago advanced into the semifinal after eliminating OL Reign on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in regulation. Sky Blue FC faced the same fate in the quarterfinal against Washington Spirit. Let's get into everything to you need know about Saturday's game below.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

: 10:00 p.m. ET Location : Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah

: Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Chicago Red Stars +120 | Draw +225 | Sky Blue FC +188

Storylines

Chicago Red Stars: Like the majority of teams during this tournament, Chicago has struggled in front of goal, with their scoring woes following them into the knockout rounds. The team has scored two goals during regulation over five matches, each scored by non-forwards. There has been no lack of work rate from forward Kealia Watt, who said postgame that she believes in the overall game plan of the team and that the goals will come. The Red Stars' ability to shift their personnel throughout the tournament, coupled with some serious playoff experience, could be what pushes them through to the final.

Sky Blue FC: Similar scoring troubles for Sky Blue FC as they have two goals over their last five matches. The team played much more openly during the quarterfinal round in an effort to create more chances, and with Washington Spirit unable to convert theirs, the game came down to penalty kicks where goal keeper Kailen Sheridan was able to make a save and help Sky Blue FC advance. Now, they will be going against Chicago squad that has a long history of recent NWSL playoff experience, but if they can retain their work rate in the midfield and build on their chances, they could breakthrough to the final.

Game prediction

Chicago is carrying some injuries to key players, but defense has carried them through similar times. Pick: Chicago Red Stars 1, Sky Blue FC 0.