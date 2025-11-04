Arsenal's defense has understandably been garlanded with praise for the Gunners' nine game winning run, but if there has been a hint of criticism aimed in their direction it might have been towards a forward line that has not set the Premier League alight from open play. A look at an expanding injury list offers a sense as to why, however, with Mikel Arteta heading to Slavia Prague with precious few forwards to turn to.

Viktor Gyokeres was only able to complete the first half of the 2-0 win over Burnley before exiting with a muscle issue. The absence of the Swede from open training on Monday meant Arsenal were without five senior attackers as well as their primary playmaker. None of Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke or Martin Odegaard are expected back before the international break, Gabriel Jesus even further out than that, while it is not yet clear when Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli will be available.

In such circumstances there is plenty of pressure on Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to pick up the attacking burden, perhaps with Mikel Merino leading the line ahead of them. Equally, it is a blessed relief that Arsenal will be able to rely on the set piece deliveries of Saka and Declan Rice with Gabriel Magalhaes to aim at. This should be one of the more manageable outings for Arsenal given that Slavia Prague are winless in the Champions League so far. Arteta will, however, be cognizant of the 0-0 draw Jindrich Trpisovsky's men claimed against Atalanta last time out.

Like Arsenal, Slavia Prague have a supremely effective defensive record in the early weeks of the season, eight wins and six draws from their opening 14 league games and just eight goals conceded. That record isn't really holding up in the first three games of the Champions League given they have conceded five and allowed 9.43 xG, more than 34 of the competition's other 35 teams. Surely then, this should be a fairly straightforward journey for the Gunners?

Possible lineups

Slavia Prague XI: Jakub Markovic; Tomas Vlcek, David Zima, Stepan Chaloupek; David Moses, Christos Zafeiris, Oscar Dorley, David Doudera; Lukas Provod, Tomas Chory, Vasil Kusej

Arsenal XI: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Eberechi Eze, Christian Norgaard, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard

Prediction

This should be the sort of game we have become accustomed to where Arsenal are concerned: controlling, perhaps not thrilling but utterly comprehensive. PICK: Slavia Prague 0, Arsenal 2

