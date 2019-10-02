Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund soccer game
Who's Playing
Slavia Prague (home) vs. Borussia Dortmund (away)
What to Know
We're heading into Matchweek 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Borussia Dortmund will be playing Slavia Prague at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Eden Arena.
Borussia Dortmund tied against Barcelona 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. Similarly, Slavia Prague is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.
Right now, Borussia Dortmund (one point) is last in Group F, while Sylvia Prague is first. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Things are tight in the group as each team sits at one point, so a win for either team here will make a big difference in the group standings. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund
- When: Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Eden Arena
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
