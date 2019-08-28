Slavia Prague vs. CFR Cluj: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Wednesday's Champions League game

CFR Cluj will be looking for a more inspired performance in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League's playoff round. This past Tuesday, they lost 0-1 to Slavia Prague in the first leg. To ensure survival in the tournament, CFR Cluj must win having scored at least two goals.

The teams are set to face off at Eden Arena at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 28th, the winner advancing to the group stage. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.