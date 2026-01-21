After seeing the longest winning streak in the top five European leagues snapped over the weekend with a surprising loss to Real Sociedad, the best thing that Barcelona can do is start a new streak. LaLiga's leaders will have a chance to do just that in Champions League play with an away trip to Slavia Prague on Wednesday. Part of why Barcelona struggled for balance in their loss was because Raphinha missed out with a thigh injury, but the Brazilian is back in training and in contention to make the squad, which will be important to them getting back to their best.

CBS Sports

How to watch Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Fortuna Arena -- Prague, Czech Republic

: Fortuna Arena -- Prague, Czech Republic Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Slavia Prague +600; Draw +500; Barcelona -275

With 11 goals and five assists in all competitions, Raphinha has been critical to Barcelona's success, and while they have already secured one trophy in the Spanish Super Cup, they need more to hit their expectations for the season. Their LaLiga lead has shrunk to only one point, but with them still being alive in the Copa Del Rey and Champions League, Flick can lead them to an even better haul than last season's title winning campaign.

Step one is getting back on track in the Czech Republic, and sitting 15th in the league phase table, a win would see Barcelona enter the final match day of the league phase with a chance to make the top eight, saving them crucial matches by earning a direct spot in the round of 16. With Raphinha back in the fold and an improved defense led by goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Barcelona will be set to put up a crooked score in this match, facing an overmatched Czech side.

That allows them to rotate before facing Real Oviedo in LaLiga play during the weekend. With so many games coming in quick succession, rotation and to ensure that starts stay healthy is critical. Matches will only get harder from here in the knockout stages, and Barcelona will remember and want to do better than their semifinal loss to Inter last campaign. This squad is more balanced than that one, and the return of Joao Cancelo will help, but there's still more for Barcelona to prove if they want to enter the tier of Champions League contenders currently reserved for Bayern Munich and Arsenal.