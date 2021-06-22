Slovakia and Spain meet in Seville on Wednesday with the hosts in danger of crashing out of the 2020 UEFA European Championship after a lackluster start with two draws. Slovakia's win over Poland has them well-positioned to advance with a draw while Sweden are already assured of a knockout phase berth. Spain's lack of attacking threat has seen Alvaro Morata come in for plenty of criticism and failure to fire once more could see their adventure end.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 23 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jun. 23 | 12 p.m. ET Location: La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain

La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain TV: ESPN/Univision

ESPN/Univision Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: SVK +1400; Draw +500; ESP -450 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Slovakia: After their heroic win over Poland, a narrow loss to Sweden means that Slovakia need to at least draw against Spain. With the Spanish struggling to score, the Slovaks have a good shot at progressing if they can replicate their performance against the Poles.

Spain: Now is the time for the Spanish to deliver their best performance as anything other than a win is unlikely to be enough to advance in third. Luis Enrique's men have so far flattered to deceive with plenty of possession but not much to show for it. Will that change in Seville this midweek?

Prediction

Spain to do just about enough to get the win and advance. Pick: Slovakia 0-1 Spain.