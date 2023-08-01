Slovan Bratislava will host Zrinjski Mostar in what should be a very entertaining UEFA Champions League qualifying match Tuesday on Paramount+. Zrinjski dominated the stats sheet in the first leg of this second round qualifying competition, but Slovan were able to pull out a 1-0 win on the road. Now the competition heads to Slovakia where Slovan have only lost one match across all competition over the last year. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Tehelne Pole in Bratislava, Slovakia is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski odds list Slovan as the -112 favorites (risk $112 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Zrinjski as the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match and over 2,500 soccer matches each year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial with the promo code, so sign up here.

How to watch Zrinjski vs. Slovan Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski date: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski live stream: Paramount+ (try it free)

UEFA Champions League Qualifying picks for Zrinjski vs. Slovan Bratislava

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Champions League first-round qualifiers picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 167-149-8 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning nearly 28 units for his followers.

For Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski, Eimer is picking that both teams will not score for a -140 payout. The expert notes Slovan's impressive home record and mentions how much of a role homefield advantage plays in the qualifying rounds. Slovan played a heavily defensive game in the first leg and Eimer believes they will use that same technique to grind down Zrinjski a second time out. This is also why the expert is leaning on Under 2.5 goals to be scored.



"I expect an extremely physical and chippy matchup here with plenty of cards," Eimer told SportsLine. "Slovan is going to park the bus and try to grind this game to a halt just like in the last leg. The real decider here is how early on will Zrinjski be able to score if that happens at all."

How to watch, live stream the Champions League qualifying round on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free by clicking here.