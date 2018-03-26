Soccer goal of the year candidate from Paraguay league included an amazing reverse nutmeg you have to see
This goal had it all, and it was executed perfectly
We haven't even reached the midway point of 2018, and we may already have the top goal of the year. In Paraguay, Cerro Porteno's Hernan Novick produced a brilliant goal on Sunday in a 2-0 since over Sportivo Luqueno, finishing off a lovely heel pass from his teammate with a reverse nutmeg and a curling finish to the far post. Take a look:
Goodness, gracious. That's some skill, but you also have to have a lot of confidence to try and pull that off in the box. Mess up, and your coach and teammates will be thinking, "what is this nutjob trying to do?" Pull it off like he did, and you look like a magician with top potential.
