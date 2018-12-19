Soccer insider notes: Latest on Pulisic-to-Chelsea rumors, Schelotto seeking MLS coaching job, more

The U.S. men's national team will be making its debut under new coach Gregg Berhalter in January, one of the most popular faces in American soccer might have his sight set on a big transfer this offseason and expect some wheeling and dealing during the offseason in Major League Soccer. It's safe to say there are some busy months ahead in American soccer. Let's sort some of it out with our latest installment of soccer insider notes.

All signs point toward Pulisic-to-Chelsea

The rumblings are starting to pick up in regards to Christian Pulisic potentially leaving Borussia Dortmund. It's been an up-and-down season for the young American, who has seen his minutes trimmed down partly due to the emergence of young English winger Jadon Sancho, who has been on fire for the German club. Having Sancho and Pulisic is a good problem for any club to have, but now it looks like we may be coming closer to the end of Pulisic's tenure at Dortmund.

Cadena Ser radio in Spain reported that Atletico Madrid was interested in Pulisic but that Dortmund told Atleti that they had an agreement with an English club over a transfer. That remains to be seen, but the wheels do appear to be moving on a potential transfer to London.

Sources familiar with the player have told CBS Sports they expect him to leave the club in the summer and join Chelsea. Another source told CBS Sports a loan move in January is also possible, but that seems unlikely at the moment. It's far from decided or official, but Chelsea's interest in the player makes a ton of sense. Eden Hazard's days at Chelsea could be numbered with Real Madrid linked to the player, and Pedro and Willian aren't getting any younger.

CBS Sports reached a high-ranking official at Chelsea who declined to comment.

Clubs in England have long been linked with the player, especially Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Klopp knows Pulisic well from their time at Dortmund and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Chelsea and Liverpool -- two teams battling in the upper tier -- battle it out for the player. Klopp has even said in the past how much he likes him.

USMNT set to face Chile in March friendly

U.S. Soccer is in discussions with the Chilean federation for men's international friendly in March, CBS Sports reported on Tuesday. The exhibition match would likely take place at the end of March in Houston, and it would be one of the first games featuring the senior team at full strength. The first two friendlies of 2019 (Panama on Jan. 27 and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 -- stream on fuboTV) will feature a Major League Soccer-heavy roster, so this game would be more of what we expect the team to look like come the Gold Cup with possibility of players based in Europe like Pulisic and Weston McKennie getting called up.

Former Boca Juniors coach angling for ATL job

Former Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto could be angling for a coaching job in the United States. Schelotto, an MLS legend with the Columbus Crew as a player, led Boca Juniors to the Copa Libertadores final where his team lost to heated rival River Plate in the second leg in Madrid. A source close to Schelotto told CBS Sports that Atlanta United made contact with him a few weeks ago while he was preparing the Argentine club for the continental title. Things have obviously changed for GBS, who is now out of a job in the thick of the MLS offseason where there are still a few teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies. Atlanta has yet to contact him as of Wednesday morning, sources said. One source hinted that Schelotto now wants to coach in MLS and would entertain the idea of coaching Atlanta United, serving as Gerardo "Tata" Martino's replacement.

Schelotto led Boca to back-to-back league titles and also won the 2015 Copa Sudamericana with Lanus.

Americans shining at Schalke

While so many American soccer fans have their eyes on Borussia Dortmund because of Pulisic, fans should be watching what's going on at Schalke closely. McKennie has already become a starter and rising star, and there are three other young guys to keep an eye on. Striker Haji Wright is one of those three. The 20-year-old native out of California scored his first career Bundesliga goal and Schalke's only goal on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Leverkusen, finishing off an assist from McKennie. Take a look:

AMERICA! 🇺🇸⚽️



Haji Wright scores his first career Bundesliga goal, on an assist by Weston McKennie no less! @s04_us 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glizfWMe0z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 19, 2018

In addition to McKennie and Wright, Schalke also has American youngsters Zyen Jones and Nick Taitague. The club has a bright future with the American players it currently has in its ranks, and so far the two that have played for the senior team have delivered.

Liga MX player could potentially make MLS move

A name to keep an eye on is Marcelo Allende of Necaxa. Sources tell CBS Sports that the young attacking midfielder could be set to join MLS on loan, with the Colorado Rapids and FC Cincinnati interested. Allende was a member of the Chile U-20 national team and he shined at the U-17 World Cup. He's a versatile player who can also play left or right midfielder and has the technical ability to be the creative engine of a team in MLS.