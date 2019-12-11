Soccer insider notes: USMNT rising star could jump to Liga MX; Galaxy still seeking Zlatan replacement

We are just weeks away from the January transfer window opening, which promises to be a busy time. Numerous European clubs have failed to live up to expectations, which could force their hand to make a big splash come January. Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United come to mind as they hope to improve. Meanwhile in the United States, MLS teams are getting ready for the 2020 season beginning in March, and there is some buzz about a rising U.S. men's national team star potentially moving.

Here's the latest news and notes:

Reggie Cannon could be on the move

USMNT defender Reggie Cannon of FC Dallas is receiving serious interest from multiple Liga MX clubs, sources tell CBS Sports. The 21-year-old, who just got engaged, got his first senior call-up to the U.S. in April of last year and has been creating plenty of buzz with his performances. He even played in attack for FC Dallas against the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Playoffs, scoring a goal in a 4-3 loss.

Those close to the situation say that there is a good chance he could leave Dallas in January, though it could wait till the summer. Clubs continue to show interest in a player with top speed, a fantastic ability to defend one-on-one and the smarts to play the ball forward to the right position.

LA Galaxy striker update

It's been a quiet month for the Los Angeles Galaxy despite extending Cristian Pavon's loan deal. The priority from the outside has to be striker after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but I'm told the club has shifted its focus to fixing the defense first and has been scouting heavily in Colombia. When it comes to a striker, the Galaxy never saw the potential of signing Edinson Cavani from PSG as likely, though they entertained the idea. One of the names that Guillermo Barros Schelotto likes is Jonathan Calleri, a former member of Boca Juniors just like Schelotto, who left Argentina in 2015 and has since played for five different clubs: São Paulo, West Ham, Las Palmas, Alaves and Espanyol. He hadn't been getting significant minutes and seemed like it was likely to have his loan deal with Espanyol cut short in January, but he did score his first goal for the club on Dec. 1 in a 4-2 loss to Osasuna and could be earning himself some more minutes. My gut says he stays in Spain, as the Galaxy continue to search for a South American striker.

When will Inter Miami hire a coach?

The MLS season starts in a couple of months and it's bit absurd that Inter Miami has yet to name a coach. The links to Marcelo Gallardo were pure fantasy, and his agent continues to tell me there is nothing there. I continue to hear the name Patrick Vieira, but the former NYCFC coach is still in charge at Nice in France, though who knows for how much longer. The club had been flirting with the relegation zone but has since won two of its last three games to move up to 13th place in Ligue 1. If Vieira were to leave, he would most likely push for the Arsenal job first.

Leftovers