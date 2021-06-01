The 2020-21 European club season might have only just ended, but teams across the continent are already busy building for next campaign and there have been a significant number of moves already.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte are just three of the recognized names to have left their positions in the last week, with Ancelotti swapping Everton for a second spell with Real Madrid.

None of the top five European leagues has been left untouched, but Serie A and Bundesliga sides have been particularly busy so far.

Let's try to keep up with this offseason managerial carousel.

Serie A

Inter Milan, Juventus, AS Roma, Fiorentina, SSC Napoli and SS Lazio are the big Italian names that will be led by new coaches next term with Conte expected to be replaced by Simone Inzaghi for the champions, Inter Milan. Massimiliano Allegri is back in Turin and Jose Mourinho arrives at Roma after his departure from Tottenham.

Gennaro Gattuso is now in Florence after his stint in Naples with Luciano Spalletti replacing him at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and Maurizio Sarri could also make a return with Lazio keen to make him Inzaghi's replacement.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will all have new bosses next season with Julian Nagelsmann even joining the champions from RBL as the young prodigy returns home to his native Bavaria.

Replacing Mini Mourinho in Leizpig is American Jesse Marsch, who joins from sister club Red Bull Salzburg after an earlier spell as assistant for the German side. Dortmund's new boss Marco Rose was confirmed a few months ago by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Monchengladbach themselves have looked within the German top flight with Adi Hutter acquired from Eintracht Frankfurt after they narrowly missed UEFA Champions League qualification while Bayer 04 Leverkusen have gone for Gerardo Seoane and Frankfurt have pinched VfL Wolfsburg's Oliver Glasner.

La Liga

On top of Zidane leaving to be replaced by Ancelotti, Valencia CF have also made a move to bring in Jose Bordalas from Getafe CF as they try to put a disappointing season behind them. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could yet find himself being replaced, but he is surviving for now.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 has been another busy league with champions Lille OSC, Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice all changing coach with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino also linked with a possible return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Christophe Galtier has left LOSC and is expected to fill the OGCN vacancy left by Adrian Ursea while Peter Bosz will rebound from Leverkusen with Lyon as Montpellier HSC, RC Strasbourg Alsace and Angers SCO also look for new bosses.

Premier League

Finally, things are quieter in the Premier League with Ancelotti the biggest departure so far as well as Nuno Espirito Santo from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Roy Hodgson finishing with Crystal Palace. Spurs remain on the lookout and keen to reunite with Pochettino, but nothing is official.