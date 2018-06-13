Soccer match in Ecuador temporarily sabotaged by invasion of bees

The World Cup gets underway in Russia this month, but you don't have to wait to see some dramatic international soccer action overseas!

Just fix your eyes on this very exciting matchup between Liga de Portoviejo and Manta FC in Ecuador's second division last week. During the first half of that contest, the pitch was invaded by bees. That's right, you heard me...BEES. BEES EVERYWHERE!

The swarm was so prolific that it caused nearly every player on the field to hit the deck in hopes of self-preservation.

The announcers were initially quite confused as to what all the commotion was over, but they were quickly informed about the bee bonanza. Once that realization kicked in, they were likely thrilled that they were high above the field within the confines of a booth.

It's easy to make fun of the players immediately throwing themselves to the ground at the mercy of the bees, but -- as someone familiar with the panic and anxiety that even one bee can induce -- it's hard to say I wouldn't do the same if I found myself in that situation. I've seen the ending of 'My Girl'...I know what bees are capable of.

Luckily for everyone involved, the invasion was pretty short-lived. The threat passed, the game resumed, and everyone got back to their bee-free lives. Manta FC went on to win the match 3-2.