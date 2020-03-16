Soccer odds, predictions for March 16: Copa de la Superliga, Russian Premier League picks from proven insider

The coronavirus has shut down professional sports all across the globe, however a handful of soccer leagues are still taking place. Sports fans can find action in the Super Lig (Turkey), the Copa de la Superliga (Argentina) and the Russian Premier League on Monday. The Copa de la Superliga in Argentina features two tantalizing matchups on Monday, with Lanus set to battle Argentinos Juniors and Rosario Central squaring off against Colon. Before locking in any soccer picks for matches on Monday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer projection model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model is off to a blistering start this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 29 of the Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+271) between Tottenham and Burnley, as well as Arsenal's (-155) victory over West Ham, Liverpool (-340) topping Bournemouth, Leicester City (-227) defeating Aston Villa and Chelsea (-112) cruising past Everton. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Monday's fixtures and has revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top soccer predictions for March 16

The model is backing Rosario Central (-119) at home against Colon de Santa Fe in the Copa de la Superliga. The model has taken into account that Rosario Central has been extremely hard to beat when playing on its home field. In fact, Rosario Central has won each of its last six fixtures at home, which includes a 3-1 victory over Arsenal Sarandi on March 1.

Rosario Central has scored 17 goals during that six game home winning streak, while conceding just five goals during that span.

Meanwhile, Colon has struggled to find the back of the net in its most recent outings. In fact, Colon has been shutout in six of its last seven games. In addition, Colon has lost 10 of its last 13 matches overall.

How to make March 16 soccer picks

The model has also made the call on every other match on Monday, including strong picks for Monday's clash between Argentinos Juniors and Lanus. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who else is the model back on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see all of the model's international soccer picks, and see who you should back in Monday's clash between Argentinos Juniors and Lanus, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.