Soccer odds, predictions for March 17: Super Lig, Primera B Nacional picks from proven model
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for March 17.
Professional sports have been halted all across the globe due to the coronavirus, however a couple of soccer leagues are still taking place on Tuesday. Sports fans can find action on the Super Lig (Turkey) and the Primera B Nacional (Argentina). At 1 p.m. ET, Goztepe plays Rizespor at Gursel Askel Stadium. At 4:45 p.m. ET, Gimnasia y Esgirma takes on Sarmiento in Mendoza, Argentina. Before you lock in picks for any international soccer game on Tuesday, March 17, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.
Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.
And the model is off to a blistering start this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 29 of the Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+271) between Tottenham and Burnley, as well as Arsenal's (-155) victory over West Ham, Liverpool (-340) topping Bournemouth, Leicester City (-227) defeating Aston Villa and Chelsea (-112) cruising past Everton. Anyone who has followed it is up big.
Now, the model has set its sights on Tuesday's fixtures and has revealed its picks over at SportsLine.
Top soccer predictions for March 17
The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Goztepe vs. Rizespor. Goztepe enters Tuesday's matchup having failed to score a goal in each of its last three games. During that span, Goztepe has recorded just six shots on target.
Rizespor, meanwhile, has scored more than one goal just once in its last eight matches. In the last meeting between these two teams, Rizespor and Goztepe combined for just three shots on target and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
How to make March 17 soccer picks
The model has also revealed strong money line picks for each match. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.
So who is the model backing on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see all of the model's international soccer picks for Tuesday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.
