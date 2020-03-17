Soccer odds, predictions for March 17: Super Lig, Primera B Nacional picks from proven model

Professional sports have been halted all across the globe due to the coronavirus, however a couple of soccer leagues are still taking place on Tuesday. Sports fans can find action on the Super Lig (Turkey) and the Primera B Nacional (Argentina). At 1 p.m. ET, Goztepe plays Rizespor at Gursel Askel Stadium. At 4:45 p.m. ET, Gimnasia y Esgirma takes on Sarmiento in Mendoza, Argentina. Before you lock in picks for any international soccer game on Tuesday, March 17, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model is off to a blistering start this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 29 of the Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+271) between Tottenham and Burnley, as well as Arsenal's (-155) victory over West Ham, Liverpool (-340) topping Bournemouth, Leicester City (-227) defeating Aston Villa and Chelsea (-112) cruising past Everton. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Top soccer predictions for March 17

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Goztepe vs. Rizespor. Goztepe enters Tuesday's matchup having failed to score a goal in each of its last three games. During that span, Goztepe has recorded just six shots on target.

Rizespor, meanwhile, has scored more than one goal just once in its last eight matches. In the last meeting between these two teams, Rizespor and Goztepe combined for just three shots on target and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

