It's a weekend of title race deciding matches as Bayern Munich can win their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend. Yunus Musah and Valencia will aim to win the Copa del Rey over Real Betis while the Merseyside derby will also take place at Anfield. Strap in for another exciting weekend of end to end soccer.

Here are a few matches to watch this weekend:

5. Real Betis vs. Valencia

Date: Saturday, Apr. 23 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Why watch: It's weird to enter a Copa del Rey final without Real Madrid or Barcelona in it, but for both of these teams, winning would be quite the cherry on top of their seasons. Real Betis are four points off of a Champions League place but passing Atletico Madrid or Sevilla will be a tall task while Valencia are mired in midtable during a disappointing season. Watching to see if American Yunus Musah can lift the trophy is reason enough for USMNT fans but matches like this are why cups can be so important to give teams who don't make it into Champions League yearly a shot at glory.

4. Lazio vs. AC Milan

Date: Sunday, Apr. 24 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Why watch: Another week, another installment of who wants to win the Scudetto. AC Milan are leading the way but will they be able to hold off a Lazio side that is unbeaten in their last three matches? Ciro Immobile is leading the way for the Golden Boot as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been pinging passes everywhere. Milan have rotated a lot this season but they'll have a tough job to do in chasing this away victory.

3. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Date: Saturday, Apr. 23 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Why watch: The race for the top four is tight in the Premier League as Arsenal and Spurs are only separated by goal difference with Manchester United just behind. While United laid an egg against Liverpool, each match means so much with three teams being separated by only four points. Will Mikel Arteta return Arsenal to their Champions League glory or can Ralf Rangnick leave Manchester United in a good place for the incoming Erik ten Hag?

2. Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Saturday, Apr. 23 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Why watch: Only four games remain in the Bundesliga season, Der Klassiker on Saturday could be when Bayern Munich clinch the Bundesliga title in front of their home fans. Winning this year would be the tenth in a row, exhibiting their German dominance but it could also be Erling Haaland's last derby match with Dortmund so he'll want to go out on a high note instead of watching Bayern win the title.

1. Liverpool vs. Everton

Date: Sunday, Apr. 24 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Why watch: Continuing with derby madness, Liverpool could push Everton closer to relegation in the Merseyside derby while also continuing their hopes at a tittle charge. Trailing Manchester City by only one point, the pressure is on to remain perfect but if Everton realize the direness of their situation, things could get interesting.

