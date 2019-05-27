Soccer Power Rankings: Arsenal's season hinges on Europa League final against Chelsea

Arsenal had 38 Premier League games this season to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. After failing to do so, the team's entire season hinges on Wednesday's Europa League final against Chelsea. The Gunners have looked sharp in the knockout stage over the last couple of rounds by knocking out Napoli and Valencia, and now the pressure is on to deliver in the biggest game of their season.

Despite finishing outside the top four in the Premier League, Arsenal can still qualify for the Champions League by winning Wednesday's final in Azerbaijan. It's simple -- a victory means Arsenal's season was a success while a loss means it wasn't. A club of Arsenal's size always expected to be in the top four and in the Champions League, and that was the story for many years until the emergence of Manchester City and Tottenham, and the improvement of Liverpool -- all of which made competing in the league that much harder.

On the positive side, Chelsea is already qualified for the Champions League after finishing in third place in the league. That doesn't mean the Blues will take it easy, but Arsenal surely has more incentive in this one, though both sides will be craving a trophy. Arsenal beat Chelsea last time out, and Unai Emery has previously won the tournament three times. Getting his fourth would end his first season at the Emirates with a massive bang.

You can watch the Europa League final on May 29 and the Champions League final on June 1, both on fuboTV (Try for free).

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



Previous rankings: May 20 | May 13 | May 6 | April 29 | April 22 | April 15 | April 8 | April 1 | March 11 | March 4 | Feb. 25 | Feb. 18 | Feb. 11 | Feb. 4 | Jan. 28 | Jan. 21 | Jan. 14 | Jan. 7 | Jan. 1 | Dec. 24 | Dec. 18 | Dec 10 | Dec 3 | Nov. 26 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 5 | Oct. 30 | Oct. 23 | Oct. 10 | Oct. 3 | Sept. 26 | Sept. 17 | Sept. 4 | Aug. 28 | Aug. 23 | Aug. 15 | Preseason rankings

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Manchester City (ENG) -- A great season with three domestic trophies, but the focus next season will be the same as this past one -- winning the Champions League. 2. Liverpool (ENG) -- Saturday could be quite the special day for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp said he wanted to win a title in his first four seasons and is on the verge of potentially doing so. 3. Tottenham (ENG) +1 The Champions League final on Saturday will be by far the biggest day this club has ever experienced. A win will change this team's fortune forever. 4. Bayern Munich (GER) +1 Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champs. A fine season, but like Manchester City, it's all about the Champions League 5. Barcelona (ESP) -2 Poor performance against Valencia to lose the Copa del Rey. Ernesto Valverde surely has a foot out the door, as winning the league is no longer enough. 6. Juventus (ITA) -- If this team can hang on to Paulo Dybala and potentially boost the midfield, the Champions League will certainly be an attainable goal next season. 7. Ajax (NED) +1 One of the stories of the season. The club has a bright future, though it will be hard to keep all of the talent. Worst case, the club is in for some huge paydays. 8. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -1 Lots of change coming. Antoine Griezmann is leaving, as is Diego Godin. Will this mark the end of an era at Atleti? 9. Chelsea (ENG) -- A chance for a trophy on Wednesday in the Europa League final against Arsenal. It's expected to be Eden Hazard's swan song for the Blues. Would be a great way to go out. 10. Arsenal (ENG) -- Win on Wednesday, and the season is a success. Lose, and it is quite the opposite. The pressure is on for the Gunners to deliver. 11. PSG (FRA) -- The club expects to hold on Kylian Mbappe this summer, but the midfield needs some improving to compete in the Champions League. 12. Benfica (POR) -- Like Ajax, Benfica is loaded with talent and surely in for a big payday this summer. As always, they'll just reload and not rebuild. 13. Valencia (ESP) +9 Halfway through the season, this team was four points off of relegation. At the end, they finish top four in La Liga and cap it off with a trophy after beating Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. 14. Lille (FRA) -1 Going from 17th place to second place is unprecedented. Back in the Champions League, they have a shot to make the knockout stage if they can keep their top players. 15. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +4 Selling Christian Pulisic and using that money to buy Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt is some good business. You can argue they are better as a result. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Carlo Ancelotti's team could use a boost in the midfield, and James Rodriguez looks to be available. Could they score a loan move to help fight Juventus? 17. RB Leipzig (GER) -- Ten years in, and this club makes a major cup final. Still a great season and they are back in the Champions League. 18. Lazio (ITA) -- Coppa Italia champions with a fine win over Atalanta. A great season for the capital club despite being inconsistent in league play.

19. Manchester United (ENG) -4 As many holes as any other major team in Europe right now. Lots of work remains to get this team fully contending. 20. Atalanta (ITA) -- Locked up third place in Serie A on Sunday in what's been such an impressive season. Welcome to the Champions League for the very first time. 21. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) -- Back in the Champions League but losing Brandt to Dortmund hurts. Also could be time to move on from Lucas Alario. 22. Sporting Lisbon (POR) -- Winners of the Portuguese Cup, beating Porto in penalty kicks. A fantastic season that ends on the highest note. Bruno Fernandes could be on the way out.

23. Inter Milan (ITA) -- Edging rival AC Milan for the final Champions League spot has got to feel good. Now they've got to convince Mauro Icardi to stay and help rebuild the special moments. 24.

Lyon (FRA) -- The second-highest scoring team in Ligue 1, but trying to hold on to Moussa Dembele will prove difficult. If they keep him, they can get out of the UCL group stage again. 25. AC Milan (ITA) -- Did what they needed to put themselves in a spot for UCL, but Inter did not slip up. Still an improvement on last season.



Biggest mover: Valencia (+9)

Out of top 25: None

Honorable mentions: Getafe (ESP) and Roma (ITA)