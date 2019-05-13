Soccer Power Rankings: As Manchester City celebrates an epic Premier League title, the domestic treble is still within reach

Manchester City's incredible domestic season has already seen them secure the EFL Cup in February and then the Premier League title on Sunday, and yet, there's still space in the trophy room for more. Man City is just days away from taking on Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, with the domestic treble within reach.

If history is any indicator of what's to come, City should be on the verge of earning its third trophy of the season. Pep Guardiola's team, which brilliantly overcame the injuries to Kevin de Bruyne with the emergence of Bernardo Silva, ended the league campaign with 14 straight wins. That just doesn't happen in a major European league. Consider the fact that in-city rival Manchester United finished the league season with 19 wins, and you can clearly see just how remarkable that is.

In domestic competitions, City went undefeated from February on. Many forget that City was on the verge of potentially going 10 points back of Liverpool when they hosted the Reds on Jan. 3. It's that 2-1 win with Leroy Sane's second-half winner that saw something click, and the rest is history.

Two trophies in the bag, and with one more remaining, the 2018-19 campaign has a chance to be the very best in the club's history with its first domestic treble. As a result, City rises in this week's rankings.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Liverpool (ENG) +2 No shame in finishing second in the Premier League. If they win the Champions League final, nobody would have asked for a better season. 2. Manchester City (ENG) +1 Well-deserved Premier League title. Fourteen straight wins to end the league season is absolutely bonkers. They are one win (FA Cup final on Saturday) away from winning a rare domestic treble. 3. Barcelona (ESP) -2 Quite the collapse by Barcelona. Lionel Messi is getting a lot of heat, but did you see those three sitters he set up that nobody finished vs. Liverpool? 4. Tottenham (ENG) +4 On cloud nine until June 1 after that comeback against Ajax. What Mauricio Pochettino has done is similar to that of what Diego Simeone has done at Atletico Madrid. 5. Bayern Munich (GER) -- The Bundesliga title is within reach. Doing enough down the stretch but it will all come down to this weekend. 6. Juventus (ITA) -- Just one trophy this season feels like too little for this team. The future is bright, but it's Champions League or bust next season. 7. Atletico Madrid (ESP) --- Going to finish ahead of rival Real Madrid, so no complaints from them. Strong, consistent but just not sharp enough to win a trophy this season. 8. Ajax (ENG) -4 You have to feel for this young Ajax team. They'll look much different next season. This club has returned to its titanic status on the continental stage. 9. Chelsea (ENG) -- Into the Europa League final and finished third in the Premier League. Remember how Maurizio Sarri was supposed to be fired? 10. Arsenal (ENG) -- They'll be disappointed in not finishing in the top four, but that won't matter if the Gunners win Europa League. Pressure is on to beat Chelsea.

11. PSG (FRA) -- PSG has scored 100 goals in 36 league matches. There's no sign of anybody stopping this team in France. In Europe, it's another thing all together. 12. Lille (FRA) +1 The biggest surprise in a major European league? Second place in Ligue 1 with 72 points ... after finishing last season in 17th place with 38 points. Deserving of a Champions League spot 13. Benfica (POR) +1 Two-point lead with a game to go, Benfica can wrap up the league title next Sunday. A slip up, and rival Porto will have a chance. 14. Porto (POR) -- Going to need a victory and for Benfica to slip up. Not looking likely, but they can still win the Taca de Portugal on May 25. 15. Manchester United (ENG) -3 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done what he can, but he got the job with United in sixth place, and that's exactly where the Red Devils finished. Big summer ahead. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Four wins out of five and second place in Serie A wrapped up. Now can they build the roster to truly contend with Juventus again? 17. RB Leipzig (GER) -- Champions League spot wrapped up and a chance to win the German Cup against Bayern Munich. Not bad for a club established in 2009. 18. Atalanta (ITA) +2 Third place in Serie A and in the Coppa Italia final. Who saw any of that coming? Duvan Zapata has 27 goals in 44 matches.

19. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +6 Valiantly fighting for the Bundesliga crown. Unlikely to take it home on the final matchday, but credit is due for not giving up. 20. Real Madrid (ESP) -2 Los Blancos have lost 11 games this season, more than anyone in the top five in La Liga. Time to weed out the players that don't belong. Zinedine Zidane has some work to do.

21. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) NR The fight this team has shown has giving it a chance to make the Champions League on the final matchday. The draw against Schalke wasn't great, but this team still has a real shot. 22. Valencia (ESP) NR Overpowered against Arsenal, but this team finds itself in fourth place in La Liga for the first time all season with just a game to go. This team just doesn't give up. 23. Inter Milan (ITA) -- Inter Milan plays Chievo on Monday. 24.

Rangers (SCO) NR Four straight wins, including a victory over rival Celtic. A strong way to close out the season. 25. Lyon (FRA) NR Massive win over Marseille to pretty much lock up a spot in the Champions League. Three wins out of four down the stretch.



Biggest movers: Dortmund (+6) and Ajax (-4).

Out of top 25: Watford (ENG), PSV (NED), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Stade Rennes (FRA).

Honorable mentions: Sevilla (ESP), Wolves (ENG) and Monchengladbach (GER).