Soccer Power Rankings: Bayern Munich No. 1 in new top 25, Barcelona climbs after La Liga opener

The second matchday of the Premier League is nearly over, while La Liga and Serie A got underway this weekend, and as a result their are some big changes in the CBS Sports World Club Power Rankings. You had some dominance and upsets in England, some Mexican teams making noise and much more. Here are our rankings for this week, which feature a new team at the top after some underwhelming performances from some of the top teams in the world.

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Bayern Munich (GER) +2 Advanced in the DFB Cup with a 1-0 win over Drochtersen, and though the scoreline wasn't impressive, the build-up and creativity in attack was. The German club produced had 28 shots and 84 percent possession. Goals will come. 2. Juventus (ITA) -- Needed a winner at the death to pick up three points on Cristiano Ronaldo's debut. Going from Gianluigi Buffon to Wojciech Szczesny in goal is like vacationing in Disney World and then going to your local county fair. Huge drop off. 3. Barcelona (ESP) +1 Slow against Alaves to open La Liga but got things together late with a win and two Lionel Messi goals. Ousmane Dembele's improvement is a great sign. 4. Manchester City (ENG) +3 No Kevin De Bruyne, no problem. Destroyed Huddersfield without an ounce of trouble. 5. Liverpool (ENG) -- The Reds play on Monday at Crystal Palace. 6. PSG (FRA) -- Kylian Mbappe continues to tear it up, and it feels like the Ligue 1 race could be over by January. This team's target has to be the Champions League. 7. Real Madrid (ESP) -6 Secured a 2-0 win over Getafe to open La Liga play but the big-time drop comes from the Super Cup loss to Atletico. Gifted Atleti at least two goals and were far from confident at the back. Thibaut Courtois time? 8. Tottenham (ENG) +3 Harry Kane got his August goal and Spurs are looking sharp. Maybe they didn't need to bring anybody new in. 9. Atletico Madrid (ESP) +1 Up one for that nice comeback against Real Madrid, but there's a big test at Mestalla on Monday against a hungry, cohesive Valencia. 10. Chelsea (ENG) +3 Maurizio Sarri is 2-0 in the Premier League with six goals scored. And hey, Alvaro Morata scored! 11. Inter Milan (ITA) -3 Opening Serie A with a 1-0 loss Sassuolo was ugly. Fifteen shots but just three on target, with Mauro Icardi missing a gift. 12. Roma (ITA) -- Eden Dzeko to the rescue in the opener with a late winner at Torino. And boy, Justin Kluivert is the real deal. 13. Manchester United (ENG) -4 Could see this team outside the top 25 soon. Really just poor. Lucky to have three points and struggled big time at Brighton. Any glimmer of hope? 14. Napoli (ITA) +4 A lovely come-from-behind win at Lazio in Carlo Ancelotti's first match. The attacking creativity was there, but can this team actually win a Serie A title?

15. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -- Idle this past week but play Furth in DFB Cup on Monday. 16. Gremio (BRA) -- Knocked out of the Brazilian Cup on Wednesday but came back with a confidence-boosting 1-0 win at Corinthians with recent Brazil call-up Everton scoring. 17. Boca Juniors (ARG) -- Lost 3-0 in a friendly against Barcelona, which was expected. Big early-league clash at Estudiantes on Monday. 18. Arsenal (ENG) -4 Another rough performance at Chelsea. Came back to draw level but caved late, and we all knew it was coming. Unai Emery could be on the hot seat before long. 19. Monaco (FRA) -- A goalless draw against Lille surely left the red and whites frustrated. They had the chances but couldn't put enough on frame. 20. Valencia (ESP) -- Idle this past week. Big test at home on Monday against Atletico Madrid to open its La Liga campaign. 21. Porto (POR) -- Blew a 2-0 lead to Belenenses but scored a 96th minute winner from the penalty spot. Defense isn't really a concern, it just wasn't its best day. 22. Schalke (GER) -- Won its DFB Cup match as expected, but not much room to move up. 23. Cruz Azul (MEX) NR Leading Liga MX and now the only undefeated team after five matches. The signing of Ivan Marcone from Lanus has proven to be worth it. 24. São Paulo (BRA) -- Secured a nice 2-0 win over Chapecoense to remain in first place in the Brazilian top flight. Have lost just two of its past 19 league contests. 25. Monterrey (MEX) NR A fine 1-0 win over Liga MX leader Pumas lifted the team into second place in the league and into our top 25.



Biggest movers: Napoli (up four spots), Real Madrid (down six spots).

Teams knocked out of the top 25 this week: Flamengo (BRA), Pumas (MEX).

Honorable mentions: Bournemouth (ENG), Watford (ENG), Real Sociedad (ESP), Yeni Malatyaspor (TUR), Beijing Guoan (CHN), Shaingai East Asia (CHN), Nimes (FRA), Atlanta United (USA).