Soccer Power Rankings: Chelsea's win over West Ham shakes up Premier League standings

On Feb. 10, it officially looked like Chelsea's season was down the drain and there was nothing to come of it. The club had, in a three-match stretch, lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Manchester City. A top-four finish appeared unlikely for the Blues. There have been bumps and bruises along the way, but in the last 10 matches in all competitions, Chelsea won seven and lost two, with one of those being in penalty kicks in the League Cup final to Manchester City.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have all slipped up in the past week-plus, which means Chelsea went into third place with a win over West Ham on Monday. This team looked destined for sixth place but this sets them up nicely the rest of the way, with five league games remaining. The Blues are also alive in the Europa League.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea looks like next season and whether Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri are there, but a top-four finish has to be the biggest of goals and they'll have a puncher's chance. The Blues still have to face Liverpool and Manchester United in the league, and they have the chance to create some serious momentum before there.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- Blanked Atletico Madrid with another fine display from Lionel Messi. Only a matter of time before they win La Liga. 2. Manchester City (ENG) -- Squeaked into the FA Cup final but looking good in all competitions. Could this be the year they conquer Europe? 3. Liverpool (ENG) -- Had to win at Southampton on Friday and did. What a title race we have in store in the Premier League, and Mohamed Salah ended his drought. 4. Bayern Munich (GER) -- They made that 5-0 win over Borussia Dortmund look easy. While they may be close in the standings, the two are so far apart in terms of quality. 5. Juventus (ITA) -- Moise Kean scored again and has proven that the future is bright in attack for the Italian giants. 6. PSG (FRA) +2 Just one loss since February, but whatever happens in France, it won't make up for the European disaster. As usual, maybe next season for PSG. 7. Man. United (ENG) -1 Just can't seem to beat Wolves, and now this team is on the outside looking in when it comes to the top four in the Premier League. 8. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -1 Outclassed by Barcelona, and Diego Costa really cost his team with his disgraceful comments towards the official's mother. 9. Ajax (NED) -- Entering the Champions League match against Juve (stream on fuboTV) with a ton of confidence. Three straight wins and 12 goals scored. 10. Arsenal (ENG) -1 Four away wins in the first 13 rounds of league play, and just one over the last 19. In jeopardy of falling out of top four. 11. Tottenham (ENG) +1 Backs against the wall, Spurs got a win they needed in the Premier League. Next up, Manchester City in Champions League. Good luck with that. 12. Porto (POR) -1 The Portuguese side slipped just a tad, but boy is this a formidable team. Unlikely to cause Liverpool much trouble in UCL, though. 13. Chelsea (ENG) -- The Blues, as mentioned above, have turned things around in recent weeks. 14. Benfica (POR) +1 Benfica has 77 goals in 28 league games, 19 more than rival Porto. Title race is neck and neck with both having 69 points. 15. Lille (FRA) +1 Quality draw at Stade Reims to continue in second place in Ligue 1. Only 27 goals conceded in 31 games. 16. Napoli (ITA) +1 Bounced back from the defeat to Empoli to take care of Genoa. Big week with Arsenal in the Europa League quarterfinals. 17. Watford (ENG) +3 What a comeback to make their first FA Cup final appearance since 1984. The definition of team and one that believes it can beat City in the final. 18. Real Madrid (ESP) +1 Bounced back from the loss to Valencia, and there are some good moments under Zinedine Zidane. The defense still needs a lot of work this summer. 19. RB Leipzig (GER) +1 Such a strong, consistent team. Four wins out of five and hoping to hang on to third in the Bundesliga. They've conceded just 22 goals in 28 games. 20. Wolves (ENG) -4 What a meltdown against Watford. This is a team that just came up from the Championship and has exceeded expectations, but that will be tough pill to swallow. 21. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -7 Absolutely demolished by Bayern. Not the knockout punch in the title race, but confidence has to be at zero. 22. PSV (NED) -- Still leading the Dutch league, but it's going to be a fight to the finish. Surrendered the lead with draw at Vitesse on Sunday. 23. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) NR This team hasn't lost an official match since a 3-0 defeat to Bayern in December, unless you count a 1-0 loss to Flamengo at the Florida Cup in Jan. 15. 24.

AC Milan (ITA) -1 Tough task to beat Juventus, even without Cristiano Ronaldo. The gap between the two is so big in terms of points and quality. 25. Valencia (ESP) -- Just hanging on to the last spot. Fantastic display in the win vs. Real Madrid, only to then lose at Rayo Vallecano.



Biggest movers: Watford (up three) and Borussia Dortmund (down seven)

Out of top 25: Lyon (FRA)

Honorable mentions: Inter Milan (ITA) and Getafe (ESP)