Soccer Power Rankings: FA Cup fallout, plus Spurs are a mess without Harry Kane and Dele Alli

What a week it was in the world of soccer with the magic of the FA Cup dominating the weekend. The fourth round was filled with dominant performances like Manchester United's win over Arsenal and some massive upsets that could have ripple effects across all competitions. It's a tournament that always provides some wild moments, but some of what took place was more surprising than anything we had seen in this edition of the competition.

Here are the three biggest surprises of the fourth round of the FA Cup, two of which shook up a bit of this week's rankings:

1. West Ham's debacle: A 4-2 loss at AFC Wimbledon is one of the most embarrassing results this club has had in a long time. The Hammers trailed 3-0 against a team that is 6-5-18 with just 22 goals scored in 29 games -- good for last place out of 24 teams in League One, England's third tier.

2. Spurs continue their fall: Not having Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son has been a massive blow. Within a week, the team is out of the League Cup after losing to Chelsea and then lost at Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday. For a team as thirsty to win a trophy as any other club in England, this looks like yet again another trophy-less season.

3. Wolverhampton barely stay alive: Wolves nearly pulled a West Ham against Shrewsbury Town of League One. The team came back from 2-0 down but needed a 93rd-minute equalizer from Matt Doherty to draw 2-2, forcing a replay. For a team that gets really good results against the best teams, here's a rough result against a team on paper it should blow out.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- Continuing to dominate in league play, but this team will fall if it doesn't pull off a comeback against Sevilla in Copa del Rey action on Wednesday. 2. Juventus (ITA) -- As we near February, it really feels like the Serie A race is over. Joao Cancelo continues to improve, and it just seems as if this team is firing on all cylinders. 3. Liverpool (ENG) -- Off this week due to its elimination in the FA Cup. The Reds play Leicester on Wednesday. 4. Manchester City (ENG) -- This team may be trailing Liverpool, but it feels like it has an equal chance of winning the league. This attack has been ridiculous as of late. 5. PSG (FRA) -- Losing Neymar until March is going to be a big blow in the Champions League, but you can hand them the Ligue 1 trophy already. 6. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +1 While some may be waiting for this team to stumble, it just keeps playing better. Three straight league wins has this team still six clear of Bayern Munich. 7. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -1 The elimination from the Copa Del Rey was really shocking. And what do they need Alvaro Morata for? 8. Manchester United (ENG) +1 Hot as a pistol. Starting to like their chances against PSG a bit more by the day. 9. Bayern Munich (GER) -1 Building a nice winning streak, but the defense is still have issues from time to time. Will be tested greatly against Liverpool in the Champions League. 10. Chelsea (ENG) +2 Through to the League Cup final and off to the last 16 in the FA Cup. It might take Gonzalo Higuain a while to adjust, but he's just what they need. 11. Arsenal (ENG) -- One step forward, two steps back. You have to feel for this team with all of the injuries in defense. Brutal. 12. Tottenham (ENG) -2 Well, it looks like this will be another season where Spurs wins nothing but a top-four finish. 13. Real Madrid (ESP) +7 Are Los Blancos turning the corner? Hardly. Beating Ajax in the Champions League will help. Best chance at a trophy is the Copa del Rey. 14. Lille (FRA) +3 Nicolas Pepe. Remember that name. The Ivory Coast winger is a rising star and big clubs will come calling soon. 15. Porto (POR) -2 Tough loss in the Taca da Liga final against Sporting. One penalty kick made in the shootout and a blown chance at a trophy. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Best of the rest in Italy. At what point does the focus turn to winning Europa League? 17. Inter Milan (ITA) -3 The 1-0 loss at Torino saw Inter create just two shots on goal. Night and day for this team. 18. PSV (NED) NR Hirving Lozano's brace has PSV in the driver's seat for the league title. It's got to be Premier League or La Liga for him next season. 19. Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) +2 The most consistent team in Germany not named Bayern or Dortmund. A 12-3-4 record, the club has conceded just 18 goals in 19 games. 20. Roma (ITA) -5 How do you drop five spots? By blowing a 3-0 lead in less than a half an our. That 3-3 draw at Atalanta felt like a loss. 21. Watford (ENG) +1 Six matches unbeaten and through in the FA Cup. This team deserves more credit than its getting. 22. Ajax (NED) -4 Ajax led Feyenoord 1-0 after just eight minutes on Sunday. Ajax lost 6-2. That's hard to understand. 23. Benfica (POR) -- Weren't expecting to beat Porto in the cup semifinals. Some huge games coming up to climb the table. 24.

Strasbourg (FRA) +1 The surprise of the French league. Consistent, compact and playing with tons of confidence. 25. Wolverhampton (ENG) -1 Drawing a League One team in the FA Cup wasn't pretty, but there has been much more bad than good.



Biggest mover: Real Madrid (ESP) and Roma (ITA)

Out of top 25: Lyon (FRA)

Honorable mention: AC Milan (ITA)