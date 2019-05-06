Soccer Power Rankings: How will Manchester City respond to Liverpool regaining first place in Premier League table?

The clearest scenario for Manchester City to win the league is quite simple: win the final two matches and the Premier League title is theirs. Of course, there are other ways in which they can win a second straight title -- they would need Liverpool to slip on Sunday -- but winning out is the most realistic path. The journey to finish line continues on Monday when the Cityzens welcome Leicester City to the Etihad at 3 p.m. ET, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).

City enters the game having won its last five matches in all competitions, though one was a win over Tottenham that saw City eliminated from the Champions League on goal differential. The point is that since losing at Spurs on April 9 in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal, this team has been playing really well. While at times there are concerns on defense, the back line has been playing at a high level over the last three games, all clean sheets.

They must be cautious against Leicester City. With Jamie Vardy in attack, the Foxes are a team that can produce something out of nothing. Leicester beat Man City back in December, and the Foxes have also beaten Chelsea and Arsenal while drawing Liverpool. They've shown time and time again they can contend with the strongest of teams. City won't enter this game fearing Leicester, but they need to respect their opponent and know that a maximum effort is required to come away with three points.

All it takes for their title challenge to derail is a draw. All it takes to move within an inch of the trophy is another standard Manchester City performance.

Now, on to this week's rankings.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- La Liga title wrapped up for Barca, but it still has the Copa del Rey final and potentially the Champions League final. This could be quite the special season. 2. Manchester City (ENG) +1 Two wins away from winning the Premier League. City plays Leicester City on Monday at 3 p.m. ET. 3. Liverpool (ENG) -1 Likely out of the Champions League now after being crushed by Barcelona, and dealing with injuries to Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. This team is still in the Premier League race with one game to go. 4. Ajax (NED) -- Ajax's victory at Tottenham was something else. This team is now the favorite to move on. Feels like the we're partying like it's the 90s. Oh, and they just won the Dutch Cup. 5. Bayern Munich (GER) -- Took advantage of Dortmund's draw, and it feels like the Bundesliga title will be theirs. Business as usual. 6. Juventus (ITA) +2 Cristiano Ronaldo and company have won 28 of 35 league games, conceding just 25 goals. Serie A dominance could see them get close to 100 points. 7. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -1 Strange 3-0 loss at Espanyol, which they just seem to have trouble with often. Just a hiccup, but this team is looking to hold on to second place. 8. Tottenham (ENG) -1 Three straight matches without a goal, backs against the wall in the Champions League and possibly going to fall out of the top four. Not good. 9. Chelsea (ENG) +1 The Blues are guaranteed a spot in the top four and should advance to the Europa League final this week. Still want Maurizio Sarri out? 10. Arsenal (ENG) -1 The win over Valencia puts this team on the verge of the Europa League final, but now the Gunners are forced to win it to get back into UCL. How did they draw vs. Brighton at home?

11. PSG (FRA) -- Crossed the finish line and has since slowed down quite a bit. It's another trophy-filled domestic season that nobody will remember due to European failure. 12. Manchester United (ENG) -2 Baffling. So much needs to change 13. Lille (FRA) -- The best defense in Ligue 1 has conceded only 28 goals in 34 games. Going to be tough to keep this team together this summer, but the club should cash in. 14. Benfica (POR) -- Two games to go and leading rival Porto by two points. The title is within reach, just need to keep composed and not play with caution. 15. Porto (POR) -- Certainly not the favorite, trailing Benfica by two and still having to play Sporting Lisbon. They have to probably win out and hope for a miracle that Benfica slips up. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Napoli has been a bit inconsistent down the stretch yet still has an 11-point lead in second place over the rest of the pack. 17. RB Leipzig (GER) -- This team has been so strong in Bundesliga and has what it takes to beat Bayern in the German Cup final. Deservedly going to return to the Champions League. 18. Real Madrid (ESP) +1 It's kind of sad that the highlight of the end of the season is Vinicius Junior returning from injury. It's been that kind of year.

19. Watford (ENG) -1 The loss to Chelsea means little. This team has had a very good season, one that can become exceptional with a win in the FA Cup final. 20. Atalanta (ITA) -- Atalanta has a three-point lead over Roma with three games to go, and Champions League is in reach. One of the surprises of the season. 21. PSV (NED)

+1 The Dutch club has scored at least three goals in four of the last five games. Still needs Ajax to slip up if its to win the Eredivisie. 22. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) -1 Rested some players ahead of the Europa League semifinals second leg, but now this team may have shot itself in the foot. The 6-1 loss to Leverkusen puts their UCL dreams at risk. 23. Inter Milan (ITA) -- Three straight draws sees this team still in third place in Serie A. Chievo, Napoli and Empoli remain to return to UCL. 24.

Stade Rennes (FRA) +1 It's been a great season for this club, one of its best in a long time. Now it's all about looking ahead to the future and developing some quality young players to fill gaps. 25. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -1 Well, there goes the dream of winning the Bundesliga. Couldn't get it done late under pressure and now will see Bayern likely lift the league crown.



Biggest movers: Juventus (+2) and Manchester United (-2)

Out of top 25: None

Honorable mentions: Getafe (ESP), Roma (ITA)