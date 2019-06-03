Soccer Power Rankings: Liverpool can get better after Champions League glory -- here's how

It's hard to think about how Champions League winners Liverpool can improve. After all, the Reds just won the most important trophy in European club soccer on Saturday by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final. As with any summer, they will look to see where it can strengthen the squad, and there is one position where there is a glaring need for depth. They need another striker.

This isn't to knock Roberto Firmino, who has been an incredibly important part of this team. He has had double-digit goals for four straight seasons for the Reds and had 27 last season before scoring 16 this past season. He should remain the starter, though you can't count them out of going after a big-time No. 9.

The dynamic of Firmino playing a bit lower on the field with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah higher on the wings has worked to perfection. Liverpool has improved immensely year over year defensively with a sturdy back line. The midfield is also in great shape, and there really isn't a glaring hole. What Liverpool needs to do is add some depth behind Firmino, somebody that can step in and not have to worry about him playing 50 matches, one that can potentially take over. Divock Origi has proven he can step in from time to time and produce in big moments, but he is just as valuable as a sub on the wing and hasn't proven to be starter material just yet.

Don't be surprised to see Liverpool go after another striker to help boost an already stellar attack, with players to keep an eye on being RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, Lyon's Bertrande Traore, Lille's Nicolas Pepe and maybe even Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, who would be valuable off the bench.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Liverpool (ENG) +1 Kings of Europe. What a magical season where Klopp got the monkey off his back after all the Ls he's previously taken in the UCL final. The Reds are finally back to the mountain top. 2. Manchester City (ENG) -1 Three trophies and a bright future. With a healthy Kevin de Bruyne, the Champions League crown is within reach. 3. Tottenham (ENG) -- What a season. They should be proud of what they accomplished. Teams are going to come hard after Mauricio Pochettino. Won't be easy to get back to where they were. 4. Bayern Munich (GER) -- An average season by their standards. It's Champions League or bust next season. Still, you can't complain about two trophies. 5. Barcelona (ESP) -- It appears that Ernesto Valverde will stay put at Barcelona, but if they don't win the Champions League next season, he's done. 6. Juventus (ITA) -- Maurizio Sarri may be the man who can get this team over the hump in Europe. Expect him to make some moves and solidify this team's midfield if he moves to Turin. 7. Ajax (NED) -- If they are smart in the transfer market, they can replicate this past season and make a run in the Champions League. 8. Chelsea (ENG) +1 If Sarri does leave, who is going to take this job with the transfer ban? Tricky situation for the Blues.

9. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -1 This team will need to make some big moves in the summer to stay the course. Is there anybody that can replace Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin? 10. PSG (FRA) +1 It all comes down to this team not caving in Europe. A yearly tradition, they still have the players to win it all. Expect a better squad next year but even more pressure.

11. Arsenal (ENG) -1 Champions League qualification was within reach in the Premier League and Europa League, and they failed on both. Year 2 already has a sour taste for Unai Emery. 12. Benfica (POR) -- They'll lose key young players this summer and will reload just like every summer. A talent factory. 13. Valencia (ESP) -- Amazing season, but it seems like Rodrigo may leave. If they can land Maxi Gomez, watch out. He's the next great Uruguayan striker. 14. Lille (FRA) -- This is going to be a tricky team to play in the Champions League. Lots to like, nothing more so than their unity. 15. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -- Dortmund is going to have a great shot at winning the league next season, but if it doesn't happen, when will it ever?

16. Napoli (ITA) -- The club has been linked with James Rodriguez, and he's just the type of player needed to fight Juventus. 17. RB Leipzig (GER) -- Tyler Adams is in a great spot to grow, and this team's future looks great. Back in the Champions League next season. 18. Lazio (ITA) -- Does a trophy equal a great season? Potential contenders in Europa League, but can they hang onto Joaquin Correa?

19. Manchester United (ENG) -- Unless this team heavily invests in talent, they don't have what it takes to be top four in the Premier League. 20. Atalanta (ITA) -- Getting their first taste of Champions League next season and rightfully so. Papu Gomez has the chance to cement his legendary status with the club. 21. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) -- They have holes to fill, but if this season's Schalke can make it to the UCL group stage, this team certainly can. 22. Sporting Lisbon (POR) -- A trophy and some fine pieces to work with. If they can figure out the defense, they can add more silverware next season.

23. Inter Milan (ITA) -- Getting Antonio Conte is an interesting hire. He has his work cut out for him, but he can make a run in UCL by pressing the right buttons. 24.

Lyon (FRA) -- Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay are going to be wanted men this offseason. They may need to rebuild this summer. 25. AC Milan (ITA) -- Back in Europa League is sad for this club, and now they face the task of finding the right coach to lead them. Laurent Blanc would make sense, if he can splash some cash.



Biggest mover: Liverpool (up one)

Out of top 25: None

Honorable mentions: Getafe (ESP) and Roma (ITA)