Soccer Power Rankings: Move over La Liga, 2019 has been all about Premier League dominance

The Premier League is as popular of a league as you'll find in the world, but dominance is measured on the continental scale. For the last handful of years, Europe has been dominated by Spain. Spanish clubs have won the past five Champions Leagues and eight of the past 12. Spanish clubs have conquered the Europa Leagues (UEFA Cup) in eight of the past 13 seasons.

Entering this season, English teams had only won one Champions League title in this decade. This season is different story because we have an all-Premier League matchup in the Champions League and Europa League -- something that has never happened before. Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid, while Arsenal and Chelsea will meet in the Europa League final in Baku.

Is this a sign that the Premier League is on the rise and has surpassed La Liga as the best league in the game? It's incredibly difficult to make that assessment, especially after one season, but the future projects well for England. Liverpool is as consistent as it has been in recent memory with Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City is a machine under Pep Guardiola as it looks to get over the hump in Europe, Tottenham is on the rise, and both Chelsea and Arsenal have a foundation to build upon (sorry Manchester United).

England may have not been able to win the 2018 World Cup after a memorable run to the semifinals in Russia, but the Champions League and Europa League trophies are guaranteed to "come home" this summer for two clubs.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Manchester City (ENG) +1 The domestic treble achieved, which is a first for a men's team in England (props to Pep Guardiola for pointing out it's been done in the women's game). What a season. 2. Liverpool (ENG) -1 The Reds live for those European nights, and on June 1 they can add to their extensive trophy cabinet. They will be the favorite entering the Champions League final against Spurs. 3. Barcelona (ESP) -- Lionel Messi is La Liga's top scorer again, but it feels like a down season because of the UCL failure. Barcelona can win a second trophy on Saturday in Copa del Rey final against Valencia. 4. Tottenham (ENG) -- Waiting on the Champions League final must be painful, but what a celebration it will be. Ninety minutes from potentially the biggest win, by far, in the club's history. 5. Bayern Munich (GER) -- The kings of Germany for seven years straight. Fixing up the defense with Lucas (Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart) this summer means they could be even better next season. 6. Juventus (ITA) -- In search of a new coach, expectations will be even higher for Juventus next season. Will Antonio Conte be the man? 7. Atletico Madrid (ESP) --- The last game with Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and possibly Rodri makes you wonder just what this team will be like next season. 8. Ajax (ENG) -- After an extraordinary season in Europe, Ajax conquered the Dutch league yet again. The future is as bright as the sun despite upcoming sales. 9. Chelsea (ENG) -- I'm all for this team coming to the U.S. for a worthy cause, but the timing (before the Europa League final) was a bit off. To make it worse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek tore his Achilles. 10. Arsenal (ENG) -- Their season comes down to one game -- the Europa League final against Chelsea. Win, and the season is considered a success, especially with a spot in next season's Champions League.

11. PSG (FRA) -- If Kylian Mbappe moves on, it's going to be hard to see this team getting over the Champions League hump. 12. Benfica (POR) +1 Portuguese top-flight winners, finishing in first by two points over rival Porto. Benfica won 28 of 34 league matches this season. 13. Lille (FRA) -1 This team nearly doubled its point total from last season. Going from 17th place to second in the table is absolutely astonishing.

14. Porto (POR) -- No shame in a second-place finish in the league. Portuguese Cup final next weekend against Sporting gives this team a chance to finish the season on a high note. 15. Manchester United (ENG) -- The sixth-best team in England with a ton of question marks. For a club that has a rich tradition like Manchester United just feels a tad bit weird. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Crushed Inter Milan to illustrate the difference between second and the rest. The problem remains the gap behind Juventus. 17. RB Leipzig (GER) -- A third-place finish in the Bundesliga and the German Cup final to come against Bayern Munich. What a special season this could be. 18. Lazio (ITA) NR Coppa Italia champions with a fine win over Atalanta. A great season for the capital club despite being inconsistent in league play.

19. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -- A valiant fight in the Bundesliga but just came up short. With Christian Pulisic out the door, hopefully this team can they hold on to Jadon Sancho after his 12-goal campaign. 20. Atalanta (ITA) -2 Atalanta lost the Coppa Italia final but is on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League. This summer, can they land Duvan Zapata on a permanent deal? 21. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) -- Back in the Champions League thanks to a hot finish to the season. Undefeated in the last six, winning five of them to close the campaign. 22. Valencia (ESP) -- After winning one of its first 11 league games, Valencia somehow fought back, never gave up and secured a top-four spot in La Liga. Next up, Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. 23. Inter Milan (ITA) -- Still in decent shape for a top-four finish, but it will come down to the final day. 24.

Lyon (FRA) +1 Third place in Ligue 1 and an impressive 20 wins. There will be plenty of suitors for Memphis Depay and Nabil Fekir. 25. AC Milan (ITA) NR Three straight wins to get within a point of fourth with one game to go. Could they jump rival Inter for that final UCL spot



Biggest mover: Atalanta (down two) and Manchester City (up one)

Out of top 25: Real Madrid (ESP) and Rangers (SCO)

Honorable mentions: Getafe (ESP) and PSV (NED)