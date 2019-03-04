Soccer Power Rankings top 25: Real Madrid's numbers without Cristiano Ronaldo explain Los Blancos' slide

It was always obvious that on paper, losing Cristiano Ronaldo would be tough for Real Madrid to overcome. But just how different it has been, nobody saw that coming. Sure, Real Madrid did not find a proper replacement for him, and well, you can argue that there isn't one. But for the matches in which he failed to really make an impact in the Champions League, others had to step up. A dominant back line, a talented midfield led by Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and an attack with some fine pieces including a rejuvenated Karim Benzema, you still would have liked Real's chances to compete more than the team has. But the displays against Barcelona this season, especially this week, have helped produce some shocking numbers that really tell the story.

The finishing in front of goal has been nothing short of horrific against Barca. In the four times they've played this season, Real has produced 65 shots in 360 minutes, which is quite a lot. But for that, just two goals to show for it. During the Ronaldo era, he averaged 31 percent of the goals through 44 games, and Real has under 100 goals at this stage in the season for the first time since before Ronaldo arrived. Basically, Real is missing out on about 36.8 goals this season so far without Ronaldo. With those, they are perhaps alive in all three competitions instead of basically one, the Champions League.

Ronaldo is irreplaceable, and as a result, Real Madrid is unrecognizable. And they continue to fall in our latest power ranking ahead of Champions League action, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- Beating your rivals twice in the span of a few days, including eliminating them from a cup, well it doesn't get much better. Barca has owned Real Madrid this season. 2. Manchester City (ENG) -- Back in the driver's seat in the Premier League after a dashing run of form. And it's getting to the point where it feels like they won't let it slip just like Liverpool did. 3. Bayern Munich (GER) +2 Now level with Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Like City, they are the favorites from here on out. Fifteen goals scored in their last six matches. 4. Liverpool (ENG) -1 And their comfortable cushion in the league is now gone. They've dropped eight points over their last six games in the league, while failing to score in three of their last four games in all competitions. 5. PSG (FRA) -1 They slip here because Bayern has just been better. But this team is doing just fine without Neymar. The Ligue 1 race is over, so all eyes now on the Champions League. 6. Juventus (ITA) -- Fine victory at Napoli, but there are huge worries in the Champions League. If any team can come back on Atletico Madrid, it's them, with Ronaldo leading the way. 7. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -- Another victory on the weekend and just quietly looking like a dark horse in the Champions League and La Liga. That seems to always be the case as long as Diego Simeone is in charge. 8. Manchester United (ENG) -- Romelu Lukaku's form is an added bonus for this team. The Belgian striker has two goals in back-to-back games after doing nine matches without a goal. 9. Arsenal (ENG) +3 That's a valuable point at Tottenham but they slip out of the top four. The Gunners are playing well though and have improved since the new year. 10. Real Madrid (ESP) -1 Getting smoked by Barcelona again this week hurts. Los Blancos' entire season hinges on Tuesday's game against Ajax. 11. Tottenham (ENG) -- Finally, they've drawn a match. It just took nearly the entire season. Once again, this feels like a team that can't win a trophy but will finish third. 12. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -2 One win in their last seven in all competitions, their Bundesliga lead is gone and they look well on their way out of the Champions League. Boy, things can change quickly. 13. Chelsea (ENG) +1 Two straight wins following that loss in the League Cup final. A little confidence now for Kepa's Maurizio Sarri's team. 14. Porto (POR) -1 Losing to your rival at home is never good, and as a result Porto has fallen into second place in the league. Twenty-one shots, and just a goal scored. 15. Benfica (POR) +2 Massive win at Porto to move to the top of the table. With Porto also concerned with UCL, this is the chance to build a lead in the title race. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Just like Atletico Madrid's consistency, there is Napoli's. Each year the team is great but not to the level of Juventus. This year is no different. 17. Watford (ENG) +1 Watford has two more points this season than it did last season with nine matches to go. An unbelievable campaign for this club, which has won four out of its last five matches. 18. Lille (FRA) -3 Really fortunate to win on an own goal in a match that it didn't play very well against Dijon. Two goals in their last three games and four dropped points. 19. Wolves (ENG) -- A great bounce back to beat Cardiff City. But this upcoming schedule is rough: Chelsea, Man. United (FA Cup), Burnley, Man. United. 20. PSV (NED) -- Another victory to go five points clear with an extra match played. With Ajax resting up for the Champions League, this could be the week they become the strong favorites to win the league. 21. Ajax (NED) -- Real Madrid's recent form gives Ajax hope of going into the Santiago Bernabeu and getting a result. They must go down the wings like Barca to create trouble. 22. AC Milan (ITA) -- Nine straight unbeaten in Serie A with just three goals scored. Milan is looking great in the race for a Champions League spot. 23. Lyon (FRA) NR A good week with eight goals and two wins after that loss to Monaco. Hitting their stride ahead of the trip to Barcelona in UCL? 24.

RB Leipzig (GER) -- Six unbeaten in the league for Tyler Adams and company and playing their way into the Champions League. At this point, they can even set their sights on Dortmund. 25. Roma (ITA) -3 How do you lose any momentum entering a massive Champions League match? By getting crushed by your rival Lazio 3-0. What a disaster performance for Roma.



Biggest movers: Arsenal, Roma and Lille

Out of top 25: Borussia Monchengladbach (GER).

Honorable mentions: Alaves (ESP) and Getafe (ESP)