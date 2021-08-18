Domestic seasons are back across Europe with the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga action now underway, but there has been no shortage of headlines on and off the pitch. As always, we catch you up on some of those stories that might have escaped your attention from across the continent, starting in Germany.

Wolfsburg kicked out of Pokal

VfL Wolfsburg have been disqualified from the DFB Pokal after using six substitutes in their win over Preußen Münster when only five are permitted. The Bundesliga side, now coached by Mark van Bommel, are appealing with a replay likely the best-case outcome after a gaffe similar to AS Roma's in last season's Coppa Italia.

Bordeaux's Kalu concern

Girondins de Bordeaux man Samuel Kalu appeared to collapse early on against Olympique de Marseille in their 2-2 draw over the weekend and the Nigeria international was substituted as a result after players from both sides had formed a wall around the 23-year-old as he received treatment.

The heat at Stade Velodrome is believed to have been a key factor, but no risks were taken after Christian Eriksen's narrow brush with tragedy at this summer's UEFA Euro 2020 and Kalu has since undergone tests to ascertain the cause.

Beveren's blood drive

Waasland-Beveren in Belgium are thanking the Red Cross in the Flanders region by donating blood and wearing their logo on their chest for the remainder of August.

"The Red Cross has helped us all over the past weeks, months and years," said club CEO Antoine Gobin. "Not just at club level, but throughout Belgium. During the corona crisis, during the recent floods and everything in between, Beveren, Flanders and Belgium could count on the Red Cross.

"We wanted to give back and take on our role as a pillar of support within our community. That is why we will not only raise awareness of their institution and the need for blood donors, but we will also organize blood collection campaigns and continue to work to support those who need our help. We at Waasland-Beveren are proud to give back to those who make a difference in our community. We ask our partners, our fans and all our employees to do the same in their daily lives.

"This partnership with the Red Cross in Flanders is a continuation of our desire to be a pillar of social change in our communities. Our club will make a point of donating blood in the upcoming months, and we hope we can help make a positive impact beyond football in our community."

Waasland-Beveren are encouraging blood donors with the Red Cross in need of 50,000 new donors while the club will also assist in organizing blood collection campaigns.

Mourinho celebrates 40 peaceful days

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is enjoying a new lease of life back in Italy and shared that with the world earlier this week when he joked on Instagram that it had been over a month without interviews which has given him the necessary time to work with his new squad.

"I am smiling because I had a record of 40 days without interviews," wrote the Portuguese. "Amazing time where I only focused on work and forgot my friends from the press. Today was the day... I had an interview with AS Roma and you can watch it tomorrow. Nothing interesting really to be honest. Love the press, missed them a lot."

No Ronaldo for Monaco

AS Monaco Vice-President Oleg Petrov has shot down the idea of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joining from Juventus at the end of his contract, but left the door open to a potential high-profile arrival if Les Monegasques can establish themselves in the UEFA Champions League: "I think that our strategy is different to Paris Saint-Germain's," he told RTL. "I do not think a big name will arrive this year. Maybe once the club is consistently in the UCL and performing at a higher level."

PSG wait for Ramos debut

PSG continue to wait for Sergio Ramos to be ready to make his competitive debut with the Spain international out until after the upcoming international break as the decorated 35-year-old continues to recover from a calf problem with injuries hampering his ability to gel with his teammates after moving from Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Real reject league move reports

Real Madrid have denied Mundo Deportivo's reports that the Spanish giants are studying the possibility of a move to the Premier League from La Liga: "Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from La Liga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club."

Marcelo on the outs at Lyon

Lyon boss Peter Bosz has dispensed of the services of defender Marcelo due to his behavior after the Angers loss last weekend which included an own goal of his. The Brazilian, who extended his contract at Groupama Stadium earlier this year, is now training with reserves and is not a part of OL's plans with the sporting hierarchy in support of the move.