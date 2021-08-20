European soccer is back, which combined with the sport in the Western Hemisphere means there are games all day every single weekend from pretty much here until next summer. With so many leagues, so many teams and tons of great players to watch, let us be your guide on what to watch in world soccer this weekend.

Here are the five matches you should watch, ranked, with one being the most exciting, and we've tossed some notables around the globe to keep an eye on.

5. Wolves vs. Tottenham

Date: Saturday, Aug. 21 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Ceasars Sportsbook Odds: Wolves +230 | Draw +205 | Tottenham +140

Why watch: This should be a fun one. Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham's new coach, makes his return to the Molineaux to face his former club Wolverhampton on Saturday. Spurs kicked off their season by winning Nuno's debut on Sunday, topping Premier League reigning champions Manchester City. It will be an emotional return for Nuno in front of the fans after helping the team earn promotion to the top flight and solidifying them as Premier League mainstays. Also, will Harry Kane play?

4. Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona

Date: Saturday, Aug. 21 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Ceasars Sportsbook Odds: Athletic +320 | Draw +250 | Barcelona -110

Why watch: Barca without Lionel Messi isn't the same, but can they build off of that 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday? The club looked pretty sharp in the opener, with Memphis Depay grabbing an assist and looking lively throughout. Athletic will be a tough test for Barca, but if if they can win this, those lowered expectations will start to rise.

3. Brest vs. PSG

Date: Friday, Aug. 20 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Ceasars Sportsbook Odds: Brest +950 | Draw +500 | PSG -380

Why watch: All eyes are on Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona superstar is now at PSG and it seems as if he may not be ready to make his club debut here. He trained with the team this week and looks comfortable and ready to go, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly decided to travel without him. Nonetheless, if this isn't the spot where he makes his debut, we're going to keep tracking his status here.

2. Udinese vs. Juventus

Date: Sunday, Aug. 22 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Ceasars Sportsbook Odds: Udinese +650 | Draw +320 | Juventus -210

Why watch: Serie A debuts on Paramount+ this weekend, and the slate is highlighted by Juventus traveling to face Udinese. Juve lost at Udinese last season in heartbreaking fashion and will hope for a better day on Sunday with Cristiano Ronaldo and American Weston McKennie both expected to play. Udinese, on the other hand, will look to improve in attack after the departure of star midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, now at Atletico Madrid.

Craving even more coverage of Serie A? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

1. Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Date: Sunday, Aug. 22 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Ceasars Sportsbook Odds: Arsenal +375, Draw +265, Chelsea -130

Why watch: A derby match in England is always must see, and especially when it is Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners already have some pressure on them after losing 2-0 to Brentford in their opener, while Chelsea are looking like title contenders with their opening win over Crystal Palace. Might we see new striker signing Romelu Lukaku for the Blues? Also, American Christian Pulisic is expected to play after scoring on Matchday 1.

