What's better than grabbing the latest transfer updates all in one place? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. West Ham United are close to quite the signing in Lucas Paqueta while another door closes for Cristiano Ronaldo. Another turn in the Wesley Fofana sweepstakes and much more in the latest updates.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

West Ham United are close to adding Lucas Paqueta

The Hammers' busy summer continues as they're closing in on agreeing to a deal with Olympique Lyon for Lucas Paqueta. They're also in contact with Adnan Januzaj but are awaiting a decision from Real Sociedad. Paqueta has already agreed to a five year deal and an agreement with Lyon has been agreed in principle. The deal is worth €40 million according to the Athletic for the Brazilian playmaker who will improve West Ham's depth. One of the team's big issues last season was not being able to maintain a top-four challenge while also playing a full European competitions schedule but that won't be an issue this season as Paqueta is set to become the club's eighth signing of the window.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Another destination closes for Cristiano Ronaldo

After rumors that Ronaldo was heading to Olympique Marseille, president Pablo Longoria has spoken about the situation saying, "It's the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. Ronaldo deal is not for us. It'd be like saying that De Bruyne or Haaland are OM targets... let's focus on our real project." While Ronaldo wants to play in Champions League, his wage demands aren't something that most clubs can afford. While Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo, he may have to accept a bench role for that to happen as Erik ten Hag's playstyle can work better with willing pressers at forward.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Chelsea prepare a new bid for Wesley Fofana

The new bid is expected to be around £75 million as Chelsea push to get the deal done via intermediaries. The Blues are laser-focused on Fofana who only wants to join Chelsea. It's unknown how much of that fee will be up front and how much through add-ons but after Chelsea splashed out on Marc Cucurella, the Foxes have every reason to hold firm on the highest fee possible. Chelsea have already unsettled the 23-year-old defender who won't be in the squad when the teams meet on Saturday. Leicester are awaiting the arrival of the new bid.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.