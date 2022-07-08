July is one week deep, and the transfer market remains hot with Angel Di Maria, Luca de la Torre, Luka Jovic and Marcao some of the big names to keep an eye on this Friday. The Argentina international is expected to see Paul Pogba follow him through the door in Turin while Paris Saint-Germain is starting to wake up after a slow start to their summer and Steven Bergwijn has joined AFC Ajax from Tottenham Hotspur.

The latest transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Ajax get Bergwijn

The Dutch giants have completed the signing of their main target for around $30 million with the Netherlands international ending his two-year spell in London and returning to his homeland as Alfred Schreuder rebuilds Ajax after Erik Ten Hag's departure.

Di Maria checks in

Juve have already confirmed the 34-year-old's arrival in Italy, and it is simply a question of taking care of his medical before this deal is announced. Terms have been agreed, documents signed, and Di Maria will pen a one-year contract at Juventus Stadium once he completes his fitness tests.

De La Torre signs for Celta

The Spaniards have completed the signature of the USMNT midfielder for around $2 million with sporting advisor Luis Campos convinced of his potential. Personal terms have already been agreed on this one, so it is simply a question of the club now confirming the move from Heracles Almelo.

Jovic heads to Italy

The Serbia international is leaving Real Madrid and joining Fiorentina with an agreement now in place which will see the Spaniards benefit from a whopping 50% sell-on clause in the 24-year-old's contract. Jovic was unable to maintain his Eintracht Frankfurt form at Santiago Bernabeu and already had to return to Germany on loan to rediscover his best form.

Sevilla pluck Marcao

The Spanish outfit are preparing the Brazilian's medical exams now that they have struck a deal with Galatasaray worth around $15 million. Zenit Saint Petersburg were also keen, but Marcao agreed terms with Sevilla some time ago and this move can now go through.

Lenglet to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing the signing of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona with the France international's medical lined up as well as his contract. The 27-year-old will only join on loan with no purchase option included in the deal.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

PSG move on Scamacca

PSG are expected to be in direct contact with Sassuolo once more regarding Gianluca Scamacca as the French giants target a $40 million move while the Italians want closer to $50 million. Discussions are advanced and Les Parisiens are also hoping to be able to move Mauro Icardi on soon.

Inter discuss Bremer

Another player of interest to PSG is Milan Skriniar and Inter Milan are looking at Torino's Gleison Bremer as his replacement. The club and player have had an agreement on terms lined up for some time now, but Il Toro want around $40 million for the Brazilian.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Martinez in Manchester?

Manchester United are keen on Ajax's Lisandro Martinez with Ten Hag keen on a reunion with the Argentina international. The Red Devils had an opening bid turned down by the Dutch giants, but the player is keen on playing under his former boss once more although he has not yet rejected Arsenal.

Raphinha breakthrough?

The Brazilian's future has been the subject of major speculation this summer with Chelsea and Barcelona the two names leading the chase. According to Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, the player is keen to have things tied up soon: "There is urgency from his end to come up with a solution. I know he has hopes and dreams. We will see in the next few days. We will see how things progress day by day for Raphinha."

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.

Julian Alvarez will begin life as a Manchester City player after Pep Guardiola ruled out a loan move.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was keen to hold talks with Barca given their interest in Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.