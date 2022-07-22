What goes better with two halves of fresh grapefruit sprinkled with some sugar and a strong coffee than the latest transfer news? Join us as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the soccer world and what they mean to your favorite clubs. As we approach the back end of July, the summer transfer window is now in full swing with some of the biggest names active. Chelsea are closing in on Sevilla's Jules Kounde while RB Leipzig could be about to snare David Raum. Also, AFC Ajax are having a busy Friday with Brian Brobbey completing his return to the Eredivisie giants as they prepare to say goodbye to Nicolas Tagliafico, who is in the process of joining Olympique Lyonnais. Veteran Dani Alves is also on the move while Sekou Mara's move from Girondins de Bordeaux to Southampton might have helped to save the fallen French giants. Our transfer latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Brobbey's back at Ajax

The 20-year-old has officially completed his return to Amsterdam after a short spell with RB Leipzig which was already broken up by a loan back to his homeland. The Dutchman goes home for a fee of around $17 million with add-ons and signed a contract until 2027 for which the terms have been in place for since earlier this month.

Tagliafico heads to Lyon

As Brobbey returns home to Johan Cruyff Arena, the Argentine heads to France with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, who he will commit to until at least 2025. The 29-year-old has been with the Dutch champions since 2018 and is an Albiceleste international with former Ajax boss Peter Bosz sanctioning a fee of around $4 million to lure him to Groupama Stadium after being beaten to Tyrell Malacia by Manchester United.

Leipzig move for Raum

The Germans are in contact with Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim to secure the 24-year-old's signature, per CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano. A Germany international, Raum is expected to complete his switch soon with personal terms already agreed.

Dani Alves' adventures continue with Pumas

One of the most storied careers in soccer continues with the Brazilian joining Pumas in Mexico's Liga MX until 2023 after leaving Barcelona, as ESPN Mexico first reported. The former Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Sevilla man enjoyed two spells with Barca and is still hungry for new experiences at 39 years of age.

Sekou Mara Southampton move could save Bordeaux

Saints completed the French youngster's arrival on Thursday, but the 19-year-old's move has significant ramifications for selling club Bordeaux who appealed against their administrative relegation out of the professional ranks once more this week. Mara's sale coupled with significant debt reduction and the likely influx of a significant percentage of Jules Kounde's sell-on fee could now see Les Girondins save their place in Ligue 2 after all.

Brentford grab Ben Mee

The Bees have secured the defender after he left relegated Burnley following a 10-year stint. The 32-year-old completed a medical on Thursday and joins a club looking to avoid the same fate as his previous employers.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Jules Kounde capture nears for Chelsea

The Blues have sent the necessary paperwork to Sevilla to complete the France international's arrival after opening talks on Wednesday. The 23-year-old should move to Stamford Bridge for around $55 million on a five-year deal and formative club Bordeaux are expected to land around 20% of that fee which will be vital for them as they fight to keep their heads above water. Barcelona, who tried for Kounde, could now be able to lure Cesar Azpilicueta back to La Liga.

Wijnaldum to Roma

PSG and the Netherlands international will go their separate ways this summer and AS Roma are currently leading the chase for his signature. The French giants might allow him to leave on loan initially, but that will depend on firm offers being submitted which is not currently the case with the Italian outfit.

Florian Grillitsch to Brighton

Having seen Yves Bissouma move on to Tottenham this summer, the versatile Austrian is of interest to the Premier League outfit as a free agent, according to the Telegraph. Galatasaray are interested, but the Seagulls are hoping to beat the Turkish giants to his signature.

Ozan Kabak to Hoffenheim

While Hoffenheim will lose Grillitsch on a free, they are now set to secure Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal for around $7 million with add-ons and a sell-on clause part of the deal which is expected to be completed shortly.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Ronaldo saga continues at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains active in this summer's transfer window and admitted that he is wary of Cristiano Ronaldo's non-return: "We need more options," said the Dutch tactician. "We must strengthen the squad even more. We are looking around, but we also need the right players. Of course (concerns over Ronaldo) but concerning is maybe not the right word."

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.

Everton eye Wolves' Leander Dendoncker to inject quality into his Toffees midfield.

Atletico Madrid have everything ready for Udinese's Nahuel Molina.

French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou could join Roma as a free agent.

West Ham launch bid for Filip Kostic, per the Sun.