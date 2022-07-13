What's better than a fresh glass of orange juice and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. As we approach the middle of July, the summer transfer window has stepped up a notch in intensity with some big names now on the verge of switching clubs. SSC Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is edging closer to a Chelsea move while Leeds United's Raphinha is closing on his dream of joining Barcelona. AFC Ajax's Lisandro Martinez and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca also remain hot names when it comes to the soccer business headlines. The transfer latest:
In the six-yard box
The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.
The Brazilian's future has been up in the air for most of this summer so far, but he is finally getting close to his destination of choice with the Catalan giants expecting his arrival shortly after announcing an agreement. The 25-year-old will sign a contract until 2027 with his medical also part of the formalities before this transfer can be signed off on. As if that were not enough, Barca remain intent on adding Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski to their ranks despite their dubious financial situation.
Barca president Joan Laporta told the media on Wednesday that this week they'll unveil Raphinha as well as announce the re-signing of Ousmane Dembele.
Raheem Sterling has confirmed that he is leaving Manchester City with his Chelsea switch expected to be made official shortly. The England international has agreed a deal until 2027 and is likely to be followed by a defender to boost Thomas Tuchel's squad. Sterling is now set to join up with the Blues in the United States for their preseason tour.
The Senegal international to the London giants is now considered a "matter of time" according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that the player and his agent have already agreed terms of around $10 million net per year as the clubs discuss a fee. Chelsea will propose in the region of $40 million, which is an improvement of around $5 million from their opening proposal and should be accepted by Napoli, who are already preparing for his exit.
"I hope he stays as he is a top player, and Kalidou would be our captain this year," said coach Luciano Spalletti. "But in case Kalidou decides to join another club, we will thank him."
Entering the penalty area
These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.
The two giants of European soccer will meet on Wednesday to negotiate over Martinez with the talks now approaching a critical juncture. The Red Devils' latest offer was rejected, but the Dutch outfit are finally ready to let the Argentina international go on their terms with the Premier League the 24-year-old's priority.
After losing Xavi Simons to PSV Eindhoven this summer, Paris Saint-Germain could see another talented youngster depart with Edouard Michut set to go. Scottish giants Celtic are expected to table an opening bid in the region of $2.5 million with the French champions unlikely to stand in his way.
The Italian is one of the hottest properties in this summer's market, and the Premier League outfit are interested in him and Armando Broja of Chelsea. Scamacca's price tag upwards of $50 million has put PSG off, who will now focus on Stade de Reims' Hugo Ekitike instead. West Ham United have already verbally signaled their intent to pay around $40 million.
Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC are inching closer to signing Federico Bernardeschi after Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito's arrivals in Canada with the finer points of the proposed deal now being thrashed out by the player's agents before completion.
Manchester United have a meeting scheduled with Ajax, as revealed yesterday. It will take place today as Lisandro Martínez deal is entering key stages. 🚨🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022
New bid ready in order to reach full agreement with Ajax. Man United, confident - player, pushing to leave soon. https://t.co/9zzGv3BwgY
Build-up play
These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.
With Raphinha Barca-bound, Chelsea is starting to investigate the possible availability of Bayern's Serge Gnabry after recent contract talks between the Germany international and his club stalled as Lewandowski pushes to leave Allianz Arena. Per Romano, Manchester City and Arsenal have yet to approach the Bundesliga giants for the 26-year-old.
Bayern target De Ligt still Juve's
At least for now. Asked about the Netherlands international, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri replied that La Vecchia Signora will be "ready to replace him in the best way, in case he leaves" before adding that he "is still our player right now." Meanwhile, the Italian added that Weston McKennie is going nowhere anytime soon.
Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. 🇳🇱 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022
Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. pic.twitter.com/aFpLTSXHfQ
Keeper punts
Your daily quick hitters.
- Frenkie De Jong still does not want to leave Barca and his proposed switch to United is now stalling.
- Sporting CP have landed Francisco Trincao from Barca with an obligation to buy around $10 million
- Samu Castillejo has joined Valencia CF from AC Milan until 2025
- Chelsea's Reece James has told BBC that he is in it for the long haul with the Blues
- Brentford have signed Keane Lewis Potter from Hull City on a six-year deal