What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Toronto FC continue their summer of spending by adding Mark Anthony-Kaye from the Colorado Rapids and there is likely more to come north of the border. Chelsea look to engineer a homecoming for Nathan Ake while Barcelona push to add Raphinha and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Toronto FC trade for Mark Anthony-Kaye

This is a massive move as Toronto looks to make the team competitive ahead of Lorenzo Insigne's looming July debut. Acquiring the Canada international and Toronto native via trade will see the Rapids receive about $1 million of General Allocation Money, midfielder Ralph Priso, Toronto's first-round draft pick and a 2023 international roster spot. TFC needed to remake their midfield and protect Michael Bradley and they'll be able to do just that after getting Anthony-Kaye. Kaye adds a lot going forward and defensively to the team to free up Jonathan Osorio to influence the attack more in the absence of Alejandro Pozuelo.

With two moves already completed and more likely to come, Toronto could look very different by the end of the transfer window. Carlos Salcedo could be heading to Liga MX while the team looks to add Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus. If Salcedo does leave, Bradley will likely add a center back to the team as well to keep their depth in a good spot.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea agree to personal terms with Nathan Ake

The Blues need defenders after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in moves to Spain and Ake could be a missing piece of that puzzle. Manchester City could be willing to let the center back go for around £40 million after only two seasons with the club. Ake has struggled to get regular playing time only with just 19 Premier League starts in the past two seasons, but his versatility is what could make him attractive to Chelsea. Ake is able to play center back or left back, but under Thomas Tuchel he would need to improve his positioning. Ake was a Chelsea youth product before moving to Bournemouth in 2016 and excelling there. Chelsea fans are probably hoping this potential homecoming goes better than Romelu Lukaku's.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Barcelona improve their bid for Raphinha

Barcelona's financial struggles have not stopped them from competing with Chelsea for Raphinha's signature. Despite Chelsea having the higher bid at £60 million, which Leeds United have accepted, his camp would like to wait for Barcelona. Raphinha has already agreed to personal terms with Barcelona, but they'll have to match Chelsea's bid for Leeds to accept unless the player begins to publicly angle for a move. With Ousmane Dembele set to accept a new contract from Barcelona, that could give them more wiggle room to bid

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.