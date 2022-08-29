What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Forwards are on the move around the world as Wolves are adding Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic to bring more competition to lead the line. Fabian Ruiz is also closing in on a move to PSG but the biggest name striker on the market, Cristiano Ronaldo's situation remains still stagnant. The Portuguese forward wants out of Manchester United but finding a deal is easier said than done at this stage.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Wolves improve their forward options by adding Sasa Kalajdzic

The Stuttgart forward has been signed for a fee of around €18 million and will sign a five year contract with an option for a sixth,as per David Ornstein. The 25-year-old forward was on Bayern Munich's radar as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski but they opted to go in another direction with Mathys Tel. Wolves have struggled to score and will hope that they're signing the forward that scored 16 and assisted five more in Bundesliga play last season. Kalajdzic is strong in the air which could see him lead the line if he shows potential early in training.

In Bruno Lage's 4-2-3-1, Raul Jimenez hasn't provided the same presence in the center after suffering a fractured skull so the team can't play direct soccer when they need to. With Wolves also set to hold onto Pedro Neto, Lage could be close to having the attacking corps that he'd like to push up the table if the defense can hold firm.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Fabian Ruiz arrives for his PSG medical ahead of switch from Napoli

PSG's lack of a backup attacking midfielder showed in their 1-1 draw with Monaco over the weekend but it shouldn't be an issue once Fabian Ruiz is integrated after moving from Napoli. Ruiz will sign a five year deal with PSG, according to Le Parisien, after scoring seven goals last season in Serie A. Ruiz will help complete the overhaul of the PSG midfield as Christophe Galtier has torn down large parts of the team after taking over during the summer. Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira are the only holdovers in midfield from last season as the new look PSG squad looks to finally get over the hump to win a Champions League title.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli isn't completely off the table

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for a deal that would see Ronaldo return to Serie A, according to Gianluca DiMarzio. The deal is a complicated one as Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United but the proposed swap for Victor Osimhen would require a lot of legwork. Osimhen would cost United more than €100 million while they'd have to cover the majority of Ronaldo's wages, as Gab Marcotti breaks down. So, United would essentially be paying Ronaldo to go away while bringing in another forward to lead the line. It does improve the United team but it's unknown if their finances can handle a hit like this. With time dwindling in the transfer window, something will need to give sooner than later as more doors are closing than opening for Ronaldo.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.