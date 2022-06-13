What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Today we've got big moves in big places as some of the summer's hottest transfer deals have been finalized with Erling Haaland officially announced at Manchester City and Darwin Nunez just awaiting a medical before heading to Liverpool. Elsewhere a couple of United States men's nation teal hopefuls could be on the move, while Tottenham eye adding a Brazilian star.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Erling Haaland is officially introduced as a Manchester City player

It's been a done deal for a while, but City officially announced the Norwegian striker's arrival early Monday morning. Haaland obviously needs no introduction, and his addition is a no-brainer for any team that could land him. The process for this move was interesting, and started two and half seasons ago when the budding superstar first moved to Borussia Dortmund. In order to entice him, Dortmund included a reasonable buy-out clause in his contract meaning that any team willing to pay the €60 million had a chance to entice Haaland to come. It was a unique situation, but perhaps one that more young superstars might look to use in the future.

The Darwin Nunez sweepstakes has closed

While Manchester United held out hope of adding Darwin Nunez to their striker corps, Liverpool are set to add the Benfica striker for around €80 million and another €20 million worth of addons from Benfica, the Portuguese team announced. It's a lot of money for Liverpool to spend but with Nunez coming off of a season where he scored 26 goals, he could be worth the fee due to the uncertainty in the attack. Sadio Mane wants out and Mohamed Salah could be entering his final season at Anfield as his contract winds down, so Liverpool had to act fast to extend their run of dominance atop the Premier League.

With a recruitment team that doesn't miss often, they see a role that Nunez can be used in, and with the success of Luis Diaz, there is even a direct example to look at from the Portuguese league of why Nunez can work in England.

Gabriel Slonina closing in on Chelsea

Chelsea are closer to meeting the Chicago Fire's valuation for the 18-year-old than Real Madrid, per Tom Bogert. Los Blancos have already seen one bid for the young goalkeeper rejected by the Fire but Chelsea's entry could tip the scales. If agreed, a deal would also include a loan back to Chicago at least until the end of the season.

Due to Chelsea's ability to find good loan moves for top prospects to further their development, this could be a great move for Slonina, even if he isn't able to break into the first team.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Bayern Munich inch closer to a deal for Sadio Mane

Mane's intentions to leave Liverpool are clear and with Nunez secured, Liverpool's attack has been bolstered enough to let the Senegalese forward get his wishes. Personal terms aren't agreed yet and neither is a fee with the Reds but there is growing optimism that a deal will be agreed. It's unknown if that will soften Bayern's stance on selling Robert Lewandowski, but that would be the most likely outcome of adding Mane because Julian Naglesmaan would officially have more star attackers than minutes to go around.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Could Hoffenheim look for another loan for Chris Richards?

It's possible that Hoffenheim could be interested in either a loan or a permanent transfer depending on what fee Bayern Munich could demand for Richards, according to Kicker. Richards has had success at Hoffenheim and familiarity is key if it does end up being a permanent transfer. Right now, with the United States men's national team center-back pairing in significant flux, it would be good for Richards to get regular playing time in Europe to help stake his World Cup claim.

Richarlison could leave Everton for Tottenham

Antonio Conte needs depth in attack with Champions League commitments on his plate and Richarlison, according to multiple reports, could be someone to provide that. Able to provide depth at each wing position and striker, Richarlison is a dream addition for a team with limited resources. There is uncertainty in the future of the wingers currently on the team which would also provide enough access to playing time for Richarlison for him to stay in the national team picture for Brazil ahead of the World Cup.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.