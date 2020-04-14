Soccer transfer news, rumors: Liverpool keeping tabs on Mbappe; Icardi could be off to La Liga

No games are currently being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, so that means more transfer rumors than ever in recent weeks. Liverpool could be going after one of the world's best players in the event Sadio Mane leaves for Real Madrid, Mauro Icardi could be off to La Liga and more.

Here are the rumors to know for Tuesday:

Liverpool keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe

While Liverpool prepares for Real Madrid to go after Sadio Mane, the Reds plan to target Kylian Mbappe to potentially replace him, according to The Sun. The World Cup-winning French superstar has arguably become the face of PSG despite sharing a locker room with Neymar, and his scoring record is as good as it gets.

After scoring 39 goals in 43 matches last season, he had 30 in 33 games this season before play was suspended. With 90 goals in 120 games for PSG in three seasons, he continues to get better and is just 21 years old.

On pace to potentially become the world's best player, he would likely only be signed by breaking the world's transfer record of €220 million that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Whether Liverpool ends up trying to pay that remains to be seen. The Reds have never spent €100 million on a single player.

Manchester United, City after RB Leipzig defender

Highly rated RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is coveted by both Manchester United and Manchester City, reports Sky Sports. The 21-year-old center back has played 104 matches for the club since 2016-17 after a good spell at Red Bull Salzburg.

One of the top young defenders in Europe, Upamecano is quick, versatile and rapidly improving. He can also slide into the defensive midfielder role.

Here's a look at what he can do:

Icardi off to Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid may just land a star striker from PSG after all. Linked with Edinson Cavani for quite a while, the club may instead try to bring in Mauro Icardi during the next transfer window. On loan from Inter Milan, PSG hasn't activated the buy option for the 27-year-old, meaning he could be set to move back to Inter where he likely won't be in the plans of Antonio Conte.

Atletico Madrid is expected to go after him in the event he becomes available, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Icardi has been very good for PSG and got off to a hot start. He's got 20 goals in 31 matches so far this season and became the starter over Cavani early on before losing his place. He was on the bench for the club's big Champions League round of 16 second leg victory over Borussia Dortmund on March 11.

Moving to Atleti would make plenty of sense as Joao Felix hasn't lived up to the hype just yet and Diego Costa has battled injuries and inconsistency. Icardi would come in and be the sure No. 9 to lead the attack as Diego Simeone continues to look for somebody to replace Antoine Griezmann's output.