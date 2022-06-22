What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's a dizzying day of updates as Borussia Dortmund close in on signing Sebastian Haller, Arsenal are testing Leeds United's resolve to keep Raphinha and everyone is interested in Hugo Ekitike now that Newcastle United have agreed to a fee with Reims. And that's just the start with England international Nick Pope on the move and much, much more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Sebastian Haller agrees to terms in a move to Borussia Dortmund

After a strong season with Ajax where he scored 21 goals in the league and 11 more in Champions League play, it's back to the Bundesliga for Haller in a move to Borussia Dortmund. As Haller looks to put his disappointing spell at West Ham United further behind him, he is returning to a league that he's familiar with in the Bundesliga. Haller spent two seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt but a move to Dortmund will be a tougher challenge for him. Looking to help fill Erling Haaland's shoes is no easy feat, but the Black and Yellow are strengthening the squad in a way that makes tem not only able to compete in the Champions League but able to give Bayern Munich a run for their money as Dortmund try to end the Bavarians' decade of dominance atop the Bundesliga.

Sadio Mane completes Bayern Munich move

Mane's illustrious Liverpool career has come to an end after completing a €32 million move to Bayern Munich. He's expected to continue playing on the wing and as a center forward but it's unknown how this move will impact Robert Lewandowski, who has publicly asked to leave. The deal can rise to €41 million due to add-ons which is quite a nice price, considering that Mane was in the last year of his contract. As Bayern look to go deeper into Champions League play this year, adding Mane will hopefully help.

Newcastle United agree to fee for Nick Pope

Newcastle were tracking Dean Henderson and Bernd Leno prior to Burnley's relegation but they've now agreed to a free for Pope with Burnley according to the Athletic. Burnley's relegation, it seems, changed the picture of what keepers were available. While Martin Dubravka is the current number one at St. James' Park, Pope would likely take that role sooner than later. The team was already much improved under Eddie Howe and they're becoming a squad that will be genuine contenders for European soccer if their good signings on paper are able to put things together on the pitch.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Newcastle United remain in the lead for Hugo Ekitike but things are getting complicated

Discussions were close about a week ago to for the Magpies to add Ekitike after he scored ten goals for Reims last season. One of the most talented youngsters on the market, Ekitike just turned 20 so he needs to ensure that his next move is the right one. With Callum Wilson and Chris Wood already on the roster, Newcastle would be a team where Ekitike doesn't have immediate pressure to succeed, but bigger clubs are now circling. An agreement has been reached with Reims but the deal is stalling with his agent.

Real Madrid would like to add Ekitike, according to L'Equipe. But, considering how Luka Jovic has done during his time there, it may not be the player's best option. PSG are also circling, but they have to get a new manager into the club first. All signs point to Christophe Galtier taking over but with PSG, things aren't done until a contract is signed. Finally, Bayern Munich see Ekitike as an option if Robert Lewandowski is granted his exit, but with Barcelona's financial issues, this is a deal that seems tied to if Frenkie de Jong heads to Manchester United. There has been no movement between Barcelona and United, so as of now, it feels like a complicated push by Ekitike's agent for better contract terms with Newcastle United.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Arsenal submit a formal bid for Raphinha

As Arsenal look to bridge the gap to return to Champions League, they've zeroed in on adding Raphinha from Leeds United. While the Brazilian has agreed to personal terms with Barcelona, it seems doubtful, at least for now, that they could afford Leeds' valuation. Leeds are expected to reject Arsenal's bid, according to the Athletic, but that won't stop their pursuit. In two seasons with Leeds Raphinha has scored 17 goals, assisting 12 more while becoming one of the most electric players outside of the top six in the Premier League.

Arsenal aren't alone in their pursuits for Raphinha as Spurs are also in the mix but their focus could still be on adding Richarlison from Everton. Leeds won't stand in Raphinha's way if their valuation is met especially since his deal expires in 2024 but this could be a saga that drags on.

