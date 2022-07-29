What goes better with two halves of fresh grapefruit sprinkled with some sugar and a strong coffee than the latest transfer news? Join us as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the soccer world and what they mean to your favorite clubs. August is almost upon us as the transfer market enters its final stretch and many of the major players are now active in the market. Nuno Tavares is leaving Arsenal for Olympique de Marseille on loan, Stade Rennais have snared Arthur Theate from Bologna, Gini Wijnaldum could soon be checking in for Roma and Charles de Ketelaere remains a major talking point. Our transfer latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Nuno Tavares to OM

The French giants have finished the paperwork for the Portuguese's arrival with the 22-year-old expected in Marseille this Friday to undergo his medical, sign his contract and complete a loan move without an option to buy until 2024 with his wages covered by OM.

Rennes register Theate

The Ligue 1 outfit could be midway through a double swoop with the Belgium international arriving this Friday on a four-year deal from Bologna with the 22-year-old set to be joined by Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur with an option to buy in the region of $20 million on the verge of completion.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Wijnaldum and Roma advancing

The Serie A outfit and Paris Saint-Germain will discuss the Dutchman again this Friday with Jose Mourinho desperate to land the 31-year-old and good relations with Luis Campos aiding talks with just an agreement over salary needed for Wijnaldum to accept the switch.

Monaco keen on Rabiot

Les Monegasques have been asking after former PSG man Adrien Rabiot and Juventus are not against letting the France international leave although no offer has been tabled at present with this deal ready to step up in pace over the next week or so.

De Ketelaere pushing for Milan move

The Belgian wonderkid is doing his best to make a dream move to AC Milan happen and the Italian champions are now closing on an agreement with Club Brugge thanks to De Ketelaere's efforts although this one is not quite over yet with more talks slated for Friday.

Cucurella stalemate

Manchester City still want the Brighton and Hove Albion man with Cucurella himself confirming that he wants the move but there is no agreement yet with the player's agents in Brighton to negotiate as talks drag on.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Barca still want Azpi

With Jules Kounde pretty much through the door, Barca now want Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta with the Spaniard keen on the move but determined to remain professional so long as an agreement has not been reached.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has hinted at further signings this summer by warning of "more surprises."

Atalanta have reached a full agreement with RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman in the region of $15 million.

Pisa's Lorenzo Lucca is attracting interest from AFC Ajax and Bologna with the Dutch giants having tabled an initial loan offer.

Benfica and Feyenoord remain locked in talks over midfielder Fredrik Aursnes.